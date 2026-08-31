Climate and Environment

Climate Focus

By the end of 2025, we achieved our goal of climate neutrality in our own operations. Compared with 2017, we reduced our emissions by more than 94 percent and neutralized the remaining 6 percent through high-quality CO 2 removal projects. This makes us greenhouse gas neutral for accounting purposes (Scopes 1 & 2).

By no later than 2040, we aim to be climate neutral (“Net Zero”) across our entire value chain – spanning all three scopes. To achieve this, we will avoid at least 90 percent of emissions; no more than 10 percent may be offset through CO 2 removal projects. As an interim target, we aim to reduce absolute CO 2 emissions across Scopes 1–3 by 55 percent by 2030 compared with 2020.

The Science Based Targets initiative has once again confirmed that our climate targets contribute to meeting the Paris Climate Agreement, even under its new, more stringent standard.

Since 2021, we have met our entire global electricity demand with renewable energy. At the same time, we continue to improve our energy efficiency. Through these and other measures, we continuously reduce our climate-damaging Emissions. We support our customers with a wide range of products on their path to climate neutrality.

Circular Economy Focus

By 2030, we aim to make our entire value chain for IT, network technology, and devices almost fully circular.

To achieve this, we work closely with our suppliers, among others, to enable long product lifespans and the reuse of raw materials from the earliest stages of product development. We also design sustainable packaging. Through these and other measures, we reduce waste volumes, continuously increase circularity, and help conserve resources.

Responsibility and governance

The Board of Management has overall responsibility for Corporate Responsibility. Sustainability targets, particularly trends in energy consumption and reductions in climate-harming emissions, are factored into compensation for Board of Management members and many Group employees.

We analyze and manage the opportunities and risks arising from our business activities, from working with suppliers and our internal processes to how customers use our products and when those products reach the end of their life cycle. To support this, we have implemented a Group-wide environmental policy (PDF, 615 KB).

Measuring and reporting progress

We measure our progress using metrics known as key performance indicators (KPIs). These performance indicators serve as a central management tool. They also keep our stakeholders informed about our progress. We measure CO 2 emissions based on the internationally recognized Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol standard. Other KPIs include the take-back of old devices and the share of sustainable products. In our Corporate Responsibility Report, we provide an overview of the metrics we collect, as well as the measures we implement and the progress we make.

Biodiversity and water use

Deutsche Telekom considers other environmental issues, such as water use and biodiversity, to be very important. While our direct impact is limited, we are working to reduce these environmental impacts. Our statement on preserving biodiversity and protecting against deforestation provides an overview of the Group's position and measures.

National and international partnerships

Effective climate and resource protection requires joint efforts by business, policymakers, science, and society. That is why we participate in many national networks, such as Econsense, and international alliances, including the Global e-Sustainability Initiative (GeSI). As a corporate association, GeSI aims to use ICT solutions to help make society more climate-friendly and sustainable.