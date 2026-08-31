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Debt Capital

Unrestricted access to the international capital markets is an integral component of our finance strategy. An adequate liquidity reserve as well as a sustainable statement of financial position ratios are part of our finance strategy for years and ensure a strong reputation in the capital market. Christian P. Illek, CFO

Outlook & Financial Strategy

Here you can find all the information about our financial strategy and outlook for the coming year.

Financial Strategy

Latest Investor Relations publications

Upcoming Investor Relations dates at a glance

10-05-2026

Deutsche Telekom AI Investor Day

Deutsche Telekom will host an Investor Day on Monday, 10/05/2026, to explore how it is unlocking the opportunities of artificial intelligence.

More information

11-05-2026

Financial Results Release Q3 2026

On Thursday, November 5, 2026, Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its results for the third quarter of 2026.

02-25-2027

Q4 2026 Financial Results

On Thursday, 02/25/2027,  Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its  Q4 and full-year 2026 financial results.

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