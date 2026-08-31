The telecommunications industry is currently undergoing a phase of high investments in order to meet customer demand for high network quality and capacity. Deutsche Telekom is reacting to this development with increased investments in network infrastructure via a systematic broadband rollout. Our plans provide for further high investments in high-performance networks, which not only will cover the explosive demand for bandwidth in the future, but are also intelligent enough to open up new business areas in industries, such as the energy, healthcare and automotive sectors.

International banks and investors enable Deutsche Telekom to finance these investments. Our providers of debt capital can rely on a sound financial policy. Christian P. Illek, CFO of Deutsche Telekom, affirms that "Unrestricted access to the international capital markets is an integral component of our finance strategy. An adequate liquidity reserve as well as a sustainable statement of financial position ratios are part of our finance strategy for years and ensure a strong reputation in the capital market.”