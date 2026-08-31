Deutsche Telekom International Finance B. V.

Organizational Structure

International Finance B.V. (DTIF) is the Dutch financing arm of Deutsche Telekom and is a fully owned subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom AG. DTIF was established in 1995 and is based in Maastricht, Netherlands. DTIF has been active on the capital market between 1998 and 2018. After 2018 no new debt has been issued by DTIF and all the financing has been done by Deutsche Telekom AG in Bonn.

Business Purpose

DTIF's business purpose is to raise debt capital on the capital and banking market (in particular in the form of bonds and loans), and to pass on these funds to Deutsche Telekom AG and its subsidiaries as internal loans. External financing by DT International Finance B.V. is always under the guarantee of Deutsche Telekom AG.

Articles of Association

Articles of Association of DTIF (English translation starts on page 14) (PDF, 1.60 MB)