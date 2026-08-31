Deutsche Telekom offers its shareholders a strong dividend yield with high reliability. The Deutsche Telekom share has therefore been a component of the DivDAX, the index of the 15 DAX shares with the highest dividend yields, since 2005.

1.00 EUR per share for the 2025 financial year resolved For the 2025 financial year

Deutsche Telekom has proposed a dividend of 1.00 EUR per share to the Shareholders’ Meeting. Compared to the previous year's dividend of 0.90 EUR, this is an increase of 11 percent. The dividend was approved at the Annual General Meeting on April 1, 2026.

Share buyback program

Deutsche Telekom also plans to implement a share buyback program with a volume of $2 billion in 2026. This will continue the share buyback programs that already repurchased shares worth around €2 billion in both 2024 and 2025.

Dividend policy

Deutsche Telekom is committed to pay out 40 to 60 percent of adjusted sustainable earnings per share (EPS) as dividend per share each year.

Analyst consensus for future dividends

In line with our dividend policy, analysts expect a dividend per share between 40 to 60 percent of earnings per share (EPS).

Further details on the consensus are available here.

(€) Q2 FY26 FY27 FY28 FY29 FY30 Earnings per share (adjusted) 0.56 2.26 2.55 2.86 3.13 3.69 Dividends per share 1.12 1.25 1.38 1.51 1.67

Tax free payment of dividends

The Deutsche Telekom dividend for the financial year 2024 was paid out tax-free. We also expect our dividend payments to remain tax-free for the coming years.

Background: As the Deutsche Telekom dividend is to be paid in full from the tax contribution account in accordance with § 27 of the Corporation Tax Act (Körperschaftsteuergesetz – KStG), payment will be made without deducting capital gains tax or the solidarity surcharge. Dividends paid to shareholders in Germany are not subject to taxation. Dividends do not entail tax refunds or tax credits. However, in the German tax authorities’ view, the dividend payment reduces the acquisition costs of the shares for tax purposes.