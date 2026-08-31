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Internet Dialog

3 min read

The Internet Dialog gives you the following options:

  • Registration for email delivery: in future you will no longer receive the invitation to the shareholders’ meeting by post, thereby making an active contribution to protecting the environment.
  • Change your address in the shareholders’ register by yourself (please make sure to inform your depositary bank of any changes!).

  • The Internet Dialog allows you to order admission tickets ahead of the shareholders' meeting and print them out yourself or send them to your smartphone. You also have the option to grant authorization and, where necessary, issue voting instructions via the Internet Dialog.

Data Protection Information (PDF, 560 KB)

Terms of Use 2026 (PDF, 737 KB)

Log in to Internetdialog

Click here to log in to the Internet Dialog. You will be redirected to the website of ADEUS Aktienregister-Service-GmbH, which manages the share register of Deutsche Telekom AG. There you will also find the terms of use and the privacy policy for the Internet Dialog.

This way

Frequently Asked Questions About Internetdialog

Do you have any further questions about the Annual General Meeting or Internetdialog? Send an email to hv-service@telekom.de.