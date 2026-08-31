Internet Dialog

Is my personal data transmitted securely?

Your connection to the servers of the services offered by Deutsche Telekom in connection with the annual shareholders' meeting is established via SSL (Secure Socket Layer) and encrypted. This means that no third party can view personal data, such as passwords, over the Internet during a session.



How secure is the email delivery of the invitation to the annual shareholders' meeting?

Emails sent over the Internet are not encrypted by default. We cannot guarantee the security of the public Internet in general. However, the email invitation to the annual shareholders' meeting does not contain any personal data. You can also choose to encrypt the email delivery of the invitation to the annual shareholders' meeting. To do so, we need your public PGP certificate, which you can provide to us at www.telekom.com/hv-service .



What is SSL?

SSL stands for Secure Socket Layer and extends the standard transmission of information on the Internet. Before the actual data is transmitted, this extension exchanges an encryption algorithm and a session key between the Internet server and your computer. The application data itself is transmitted only afterward. It is encrypted using the previously "agreed" method and is therefore protected from unauthorized access. Whenever you visit a page whose URL (Uniform Resource Locator) begins with https:// rather than the usual http://, it is a potentially secure page. SSL is normally transparent to you. When you request a secure page from a web server for the first time, the browser and server negotiate the required or available encryption. The defined encryption is reused for the pages requested afterward.



How does SSL work?

SSL uses certificates for authentication. Central organizations that commercially operate certification services manage what are known as root certificates, which browsers can recognize (the keys needed to recognize such certificates are provided with the browser by the manufacturer). These certification authorities issue time-limited subordinate certificates to website operators, thereby confirming the authenticity of their services. Technically, subordinate certificates are issued using the public-key method. The browser initiates encryption. It generates a session key and sends it to the server using the key associated with its certificate. The server then divides the key into a server key and a client key, sends the client key back to the browser, and from then on encrypts the data with the server key, just as the browser does with the client key.



How do I check the encryption strength?

To check the encryption strength used to establish the connection to Internetdialog, click the lock icon in your browser’s address bar or status bar.​​​​​​​