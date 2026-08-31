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What is a AI, a digital identity or low latency? Complex subjects explained simply. If you click on a letter you will find more articles.

Basic information on the 5G network

What is 5G? We present interesting facts and show the advantages of 5G technology.

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What is L4S?

L4S is a technology for faster and more stable connections in mobile communications and stands for Low Latency, Low Loss, Scalable Throughput.

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These are the 5G Frequencies Telekom uses in Germany

Read on to learn which 5G Frequencies Telekom uses.

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5G in industrial campus networks

5G is the foundation for campus networks and the automated production processes of Industry 4.0.

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How does Dynamic Spectrum Sharing work?

The 5G network in Germany is growing. Deutsche Telekom already supplies more than 40 million people with the latest mobile communications standard. A new key technology makes this possible.

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