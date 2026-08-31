What is a AI, a digital identity or low latency? Complex subjects explained simply. If you click on a letter you will find more articles.
What is 5G? We present interesting facts and show the advantages of 5G technology.
L4S is a technology for faster and more stable connections in mobile communications and stands for Low Latency, Low Loss, Scalable Throughput.
Read on to learn which 5G Frequencies Telekom uses.
5G is the foundation for campus networks and the automated production processes of Industry 4.0.
The 5G network in Germany is growing. Deutsche Telekom already supplies more than 40 million people with the latest mobile communications standard. A new key technology makes this possible.
We explain Artificial Intelligence (AI) simply. And in this case, "we" include the AI, because it had a hand in it.
Artificial intelligence (AI) has a great deal of potential but also harbors many risks. To ensure this new key technology can deliver its positive potential for us humans, it requires an ethical framework.
AI agents are autonomous intelligent systems designed for complex tasks.
This is behind "immersive media" and the abbreviations VR, AR and MR.
Self-propelled cars are no longer dreams of the future.
Learn more about blockchain technology and how the Open Telekom Cloud makes the technology secure and sustainable.
Campus networks are custom mobile networks for the industry.
Cloud, Cloudifizierung – Wolke? Hä? Was dahinter steckt, ist richtig spannend. Lest hier, was das mit dem Telekom-Netz zu tun hat.
With specific, measurable climate targets, Telekom is helping meet the Paris Agreement’s goal.
How self-determined are we really? "Digital sovereignty" is the key term when it comes to maintaining control over technologies, processes and data.
Standards for digital identities could help to securely accompany the digitization of society.
"The future belongs to the eSIM card." The 'e' in eSIM doesn't just stand for 'embedded'.
How is a fiber-optic cable structured? How do optical waveguides work? How are optical waveguide cables laid? Learn more about fiber-optic lines here.
How Germany's digital AI base works.
Bears like honey, but what do hackers like? For them, there are digital treats on the internet: deliberately placed fake computer systems. So-called honeypots.
The Industrial AI Cloud is an “AI factory.” It is a highly specialized data center.
It's about a new way of sharing data. An attempt of a definition.
It’s a familiar scene: no sooner has a plane touched down at an airport, then the chaotic sound of tens of mobile devices kicks off.
For both lifelike virtual reality experiences and safe self-driving autonomous vehicles, there is one requirement that trumps all others: you need a network that can respond almost in real time.
LTE-M is a wireless connectivity technology that brings the Internet of Things alive.
The way machines exchange information in this way is referred to as machine-to-machine communication, or M2M for short.
We explain "Metaverse" or "Web 3.0": the vision of a world in which we immerse ourselves via glasses and move and meet as avatars.
APIs are standard in IT, but not yet on networks. Deutsche Telekom will provide these useful interfaces in the future. You can find out exactly what they are for here.
All good things come from above: Deutsche Telekom plans to expand its network into space.
Powered by green electricity, emission-free cloud applications, and sustainable data centers.
The networks of the future are open to software partners, more intelligent and adapt flexibly to new requirements.
More and more development projects are working with open source. But how does it work?
We explain how fiber optic technology works and what speeds it enables users to surf the Internet.
Knowing in advance when something will go wrong with your own machine: what probably almost everybody wants is possible today, thanks to Deutsche Telekom.
A quantum computer achieves significantly more computing power with qubits than a supercomputer with bits. How this works, simply explained.
A somewhat spooky long-distance relationship: how quantum teleportation works—and what role the fiber optic network plays in it.
Behind the scenes, Deutsche Telekom is turning its router development around for its customers. We explain what the abbreviation RDK-B has to do with it.
What happens in real time occurs straightaway. But in IT that’s not really the case.
DT's products and packaging are thus becoming increasingly sustainable.
Sensors make dumb things smart. They are at the root of any Internet of Things solution, breathing intelligence into otherwise dumb objects and devices.
Virtual fiber wirelessly straddles “the last mile”.
Rethinking home security and health monitoring.
High-resolution downloads.
Podcasts on topics such as HR, digital transformation, and the internet.
From network expansion to the latest events, you can find all the key information on the Group's top topics here.