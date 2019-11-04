Why artificial intelligence needs ethical “guide rails”

Artificial intelligence is more than a technology

The impact of AI should not be underestimated – it can have positive as well as negative effects. The relevance of AI in our everyday lives may be hardly recognizable to many people yet, but in reality just about everyone encounters it daily, for example, in navigation systems, Google searches, purchase recommendations, and in apps that tell us which bus or train to take. Deutsche Telekom also relies on AI, as a chatbot in service, for maintenance support at T-Systems, and in products such as Connect app, and the upcoming Smart Speaker.

Why does Deutsche Telekom have ethical principles in place for AI?

As with all new technologies, AI opens the door to many opportunities, but it also involves challenges. Just think about the adoption of human prejudices by algorithms, or the question as to whether a bot should be recognizable as such. Another issue is the black box problem (you put data in and get a computed result, but you don’t actually know how the AI system came up with the result). Since it is important to use AI wisely, Deutsche Telekom developed guidelines for the ethical use of AI back in 2018.

What are the guidelines all about?

These guidelines are binding internal guidelines aligned with our business models. They define how we at Deutsche Telekom should use AI and how we should develop our AI-based products and services in the future. The underlying idea is that intelligent algorithms, robots, and computers are ultimately only a tool and, as such, neutral. Consequently, it’s up to us to use them positively, without ignoring the risks, and to handle them responsibly.

To ensure that this new technology is indeed applied positively, we have conducted many extensive discussions within the Group and with other business enterprises, experts, and institutions involved in AI in Germany, the United States, and Israel. Our contacts have included Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Stanford, the Open AI Initiative, Allen Institute, and the Partnership on AI. We are proud to be one of the first Groups worldwide to define self-binding AI policies and principles that will guide our actions.

Our approach: nine principles for AI ethics

These policies are based on the maxim that artificial intelligence should support our actions. The technology should help people and increase their abilities. Here are some selected points:

We are responsible.

Clear definition of who is responsible for which AI system.

Clear definition of who is responsible for which AI system. We are transparent.

Transparency about how we use customer data and AI.

Transparency about how we use customer data and AI. We are secure.

Our customers’ data is protected against unwanted external access.

Our customers’ data is protected against unwanted external access. We maintain control?

Continuous readiness to interfere in AI systems to prevent and/or reduce damage.

And these are just a few examples. All nine guidelines are available here.

Of course, we do not claim that our guidelines are some kind of silver bullet. However, we do want to develop these guidelines further through continuing discussions that will help us achieve a broad consensus.