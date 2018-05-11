Guidelines for Artificial Intelligence

They describe how we at Deutsche Telekom should use AI and how we should develop our AI-based products and services in the future. The basic idea is that AI is initially just a tool which is inherently neutral. It's up to us to use AI in positive ways. In the images below, the little robot shows incorrect behavior. Our AI guidelines ensure that things are different at Deutsche Telekom.

1. Responsible 2. Careful

3. Supporting 4. Transparent

5. Secure 6. Reliable

7. Trustworthy 8. Cooperative

9. Illustrative

Download

Here you’ll find a download version of the guidelines .