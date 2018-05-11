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Guidelines for Artificial Intelligence

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Artificial intelligence (AI) needs a framework. We have defined this framework with our nine self-binding guidelines.

Guidelines for Artificial Intelligence
DIGITAL X: The logo of DIGITAL X series of events for download.

They describe how we at Deutsche Telekom should use AI and how we should develop our AI-based products and services in the future. The basic idea is that AI is initially just a tool which is inherently neutral. It's up to us to use AI in positive ways. In the images below, the little robot shows incorrect behavior. Our AI guidelines ensure that things are different at Deutsche Telekom.

1. Responsible

2. Careful

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3. Supporting

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4. Transparent

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5. Secure

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6. Reliable

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7. Trustworthy

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8. Cooperative

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9. Illustrative

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Here you’ll find a download version of the guidelines .

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