The relaunch of our corporate website telekom.com creates a new technical and editorial foundation that helps us make more targeted use of modern online communication and continuously evolve our offerings.
Between March 6th and 15th, 2026, the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games will become the center of attention in the international winter sports world. For Team Germany Paralympics, this means ten days full of competitions, emotions and the chance to continue the strong performances of previous games.
Deutsche Telekom is climate neutral across the entire group for its own emissions – from networks, data centers, and vehicle fleets to all buildings. Completely avoiding all emissions is presently not technically or economically feasible. The remaining last percentage points toward full climate neutrality are consciously neutralized by Telekom through carefully selected CO 2 neutralization projects.