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Here you'll find all the latest news on the company's wide range of topics.

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  • This photo organizes itself

    cec Ingenieure and Deutsche Telekom have automated the documentation of project data. Using n8n and AI, photos can be automatically assigned to civil engineering projects.

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    AI
    This photo organizes itself

  • Welcome to the new telekom.com

    The relaunch of our corporate website telekom.com creates a new technical and editorial foundation that helps us make more targeted use of modern online communication and continuously evolve our offerings.

    News |
    Welcome to the new telekom.com

  • Ad hoc notification

    Deutsche Telekom increases 2026 share buy-back program by up to 3 billion euros.

    News |
    Ad hoc notification

  • Team D Paralympics on the way to Milano Cortina 2026

    Between March 6th and 15th, 2026, the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games will become the center of attention in the international winter sports world. For Team Germany Paralympics, this means ten days full of competitions, emotions and the chance to continue the strong performances of previous games.

    News |
    Team D Paralympics on the way to Milano Cortina 2026

  • Trees and Building Materials: How We Neutralize CO2

    Deutsche Telekom is climate neutral across the entire group for its own emissions – from networks, data centers, and vehicle fleets to all buildings. Completely avoiding all emissions is presently not technically or economically feasible. The remaining last percentage points toward full climate neutrality are consciously neutralized by Telekom through carefully selected CO 2 neutralization projects.

    News |
    Trees and Building Materials: How We Neutralize CO2

  • From MWC to the runway

    Three Croatian airports taking flight into the future with Deutsche Telekom’s 5G.

    News |
    From MWC to the runway

  • ichbinhier

    With empathy against hate speech online.

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    ichbinhier

  • How a hackathon is making IT greener

    130 Telekom colleagues coded innovative AI solutions during a 48-hour hackathon. Nicolas Wellmann was right in the middle of it and shares his insights.

    News |
    How a hackathon is making IT greener
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