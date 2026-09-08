Drone logistics: A stable IoT network for critical shipments

Urgently needed spare parts, laboratory samples, and medications need to reach their destination as quickly as possible. Morpheus Logistik handles these transports using connected drones. Highly automated, they can also fly over traffic jams in lower airspace. Reliable mobile network coverage is essential for this demanding operation. Telekom provides IoT connectivity for this purpose.

Network coverage for every emergency

The requirements for drone operations are demanding: The control center in Dortmund needs a stable mobile connection at all times for position data, video feeds, and optional intervention in the controls. This connectivity must also work reliably over longer distances, in cities, and in regions with changing network coverage.

In addition, regulatory safety requirements call for a secured backup solution in case the primary data connection fails. Initial tests revealed an unstable connection: At their regular flight altitude of between 50 and 80 meters, the drones switched very frequently between mobile network cells. This caused interference that prevented reliable regular operations.

IoT as the foundation for routine flight operations

The solution is an IoT connectivity solution with optimal network coverage, redundant communication paths, and a flexible data plan. A dedicated network profile keeps the drones reliably connected to the cellular network during flight. To provide backup, Morpheus uses two Telekom IoT SIM cards: one for data and a second connection to control the drone in an emergency. Thanks to Telekom National Roaming, the drones are always connected to the best available network. The data plan is 5G-capable; during operations, Morpheus primarily uses LTE depending on the deployment profile. Through a web portal, the operator can manage the status, usage, and costs of their IoT SIM cards.

From a traffic bottleneck to a drone airline

The years-long closure of the Rahmede Valley Bridge on the A45 put regional transport routes under pressure and became the starting point for Morpheus Logistik. "After the bridge closure, the Koerschulte family business faced major logistical challenges, just like every other company in the region," says Antonia Bolle, Marketing Manager at Morpheus, looking back on the early days. Transport routes became much longer, and delivery times became unpredictable. This sparked the idea of using drones for transport. Morpheus does not position itself solely as a traditional drone manufacturer. Bolle: "We see ourselves as a drone airline, and our offering as Drone-as-a-Service."

Morpheus initially focused on industrial operations. Today, its focus is on medical transportation. In addition to laboratory samples, Morpheus transports blood products and tissue samples for urgent examinations during surgery.

Visit our customer Morpheus at DigitalX, in the "T-Hub" in front of the Chocolate Museum.

Media advisory:

We look forward to welcoming journalists to Digital X 2026 in Cologne and showing together how technological innovation creates tangible impact for business and society. Media representatives can now register for the Deutsche Telekom Media Service. On the day of the event, we will also provide live updates on Digital X at www.telekom.com and through our WhatsApp channel.

