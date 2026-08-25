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Data Protection Information

22 min read

Protecting your personal data is a top priority for Deutsche Telekom AG. We want you to know what personal data we collect, how it is used, and what choices you have in the process.

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Privacy Notice

Status of privacy notice: 25/08/2026

Privacy and security

Security tips and the latest information on privacy and data security.