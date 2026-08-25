Data Protection Information

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Purpose of processing according to
Consent category
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necessary
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Products used/short description of the service used
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Tag management
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Description of specific processing purpose
|
Tealium manages whether a cookie, pixel, or server-to-server communication is loaded based on your consent decision and determines which data may be processed via cookies, pixels, or server-to-server connections. Data is transferred to third-party providers through your browser and/or directly via server connections. Tealium as a provider does not have access to the content of cookies and pixels. This software is required to provide the service and to implement your privacy settings, so it cannot be disabled.
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Responsibilities
|
Deutsche Telekom AG is legally responsible for data protection in this context. Tealium acts on behalf of Telekom.
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Data processed
|
Browser version, IP address, device characteristics, services used, viewed and clicked products and articles, visited pages, time measurements, device operating system, number of visits, usage data, screen resolution, usage/click behavior, and viewed advertisements
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Storage duration
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3 months
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Legal basis (data processing)
|
The legal basis for this processing is §Section 25(1) TDDDG, Article 6(1)(a) GDPR, or for third countries, Article 49(1)(a) GDPR
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Third country processing
|
USA
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Legal basis (third country processing)
|
EU adequacy decision as well as consent under Article 49 GDPR
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|
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Processing company with
Company address/data recipient
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EQS Group GmbH
Karlstr. 47
80333 München
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Purpose of processing according to
Consent category
|
optional
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Products used / brief description of the service
|
Share price centre with 8 peer-comparators and 4 trace-indices
Share price feed
Share price mini chart
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Description of specific processing purpose
|
A share price centre, which offers 4 trace indices and 8 peer comparators, allows investors to consider key benchmark indices and competitor stocks for in-depth analysis. This functionality provides a comprehensive overview of the performance of stocks compared to various benchmark indices and competitor companies.
A stock price JSON feed enables the provision of stock price data in JSON format, which can be integrated into applications and systems for processing and analysing stock data. This feed provides a structured and machine-readable representation of share price information.
A stock price mini-chart provides a compact and clear visualisation of a stock's price performance. This visual tool provides investors with a quick insight into share price performance and is ideal for rapid analysis.
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Responsibilities
|
Deutsche Telekom AG is responsible for data protection. EQS acts on behalf of Deutsche Telekom.
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Data processed
|
IP-address
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Storage duration
|
Session cookie
|
Legal basis (data processing)
|
This web service is used on the basis of § 25 para. 1 sentence 1 TDDDG, the subsequent processing of your personal data is carried out on the basis of Art. 6 para. 1 a) GDPR.
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Third-country processing
|
no third-country processing
|
|
|
|
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Processing company with
Company address/Data recipient
|
MAPP DIGITAL GERMANY GMBH
Sandstr. 3
80335 Munich
|
Purpose of processing according to
Consent category
|
Marketing by Telekom
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Products used/short description of the service used
|
Newsletter subscription
|
Description of specific processing purpose
|
If you register for a newsletter, we will use your e-mail address to send you the respective newsletter, in which we regularly inform you about Deutsche Telekom AG topics. The legal basis is your consent in accordance with Art. 6 (1) (a) GDPR. In order to ensure your proper registration for the newsletter, i.e. to prevent unauthorised registrations on behalf of third parties, we will send you a confirmation e-mail after your first newsletter registration using the double opt-in procedure, in which we ask you to confirm your registration. In connection with your newsletter registration, we also store your registration data (e.g. e-mail address, date and time of registration/confirmation of opt-in) so that we can trace and prove the registration at a later date.
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Responsibilities
|
Deutsche Telekom AG is responsible for data protection. MAPP Digital acts on behalf of Deutsche Telekom.
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Data processed
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Email address, login data
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Retention period
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no cookies
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Legal basis (data processing)
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The legal basis for storing this data is a legitimate interest, Article 6 (1) f and Article 7 (1) GDPR.
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Third-country processing
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No third-country processing
|
|
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Processing company with
Company address/Data recipient
|
Google Ireland Ltd.,
Gordon House, Barrow Street,
Dublin 4, Ireland.
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Processing purpose according to
Consent category
|
optional
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Products used/brief description of the service used
|
Google YouTube videos
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Description of specific processing purpose
|
YouTube collects data to provide users with better services—from identifying basic information, such as your language, to more complex topics like advertising. The data YouTube collects and how it is used depends on how you use the services and how you manage your privacy settings.
If you are not signed in to a Google Account, the data collected is stored with unique identifiers linked to your browser, app, or device. For example, this helps ensure your language settings are retained across all sessions.
If you are signed in to a Google Account, data is also collected that is stored in your Google Account and considered personal data.
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Responsibilities
|
Deutsche Telekom and Google Ireland Ltd are responsible for this. You can find further information on data processing by Google in the data protection information of Google Ireland Ltd (insert link: https://business.safety.google/privacy/?hl=en-US).
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Data processed
|
IP address, Device information (browser, operating system, etc.), Location data, Usage behaviour (videos viewed, length of stay, etc.)
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Storage period
|
up to 2 years
|
Legal basis (data processing)
|
This web service is used on the basis of § 25 para. 1 sentence 1 TDDDG, the subsequent processing of your personal data is carried out on the basis of Art. 6 para. 1 a) GDPR.
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Third-country processing
|
USA
|
Legal basis (third-country processing)
|
EU adequacy decision or - Standard Contractual Clauses (SCC) with TIA or - Consent pursuant to Art 49 GDPR)
|
|
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Processing company with
Company address/Data recipient
|
Meta Platforms Ireland Limited,
Merrion Road, Dublin 4,
D04 X2K5, Ireland
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Purpose of processing according to
Consent category
|
Marketing with partners
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Products used/short description of the service used
|
We use the Meta business tools to play out our campaigns. The Meta Pixel is used to measure and analyse the success of Facebook advertising campaigns and re-targeting on Meta platforms
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Description of the specific processing purpose
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The Facebook service is used to display relevant adverts. For this reason, we share the interactions on our online service with Facebook. This is necessary to ensure that the content of the adverts is tailored to you. For example, we share information with Facebook about which products were of interest to you so that we can suggest products and services on Facebook that may be of interest to you. The data that is forwarded to Facebook also helps us to track and analyse the success of our marketing activities. This information is used to optimise the ads to ensure a high level of efficiency.
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Responsibilities
|
Deutsche Telekom AG and Meta Platforms Ireland Limited are acting on their own responsibility. You can find further information on data processing in Meta's privacy policy (https://www.facebook.com/privacy/policy).
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Processed data
|
Viewed ads, Viewed content, Device information, Geographic location, HTTP header, Interactions with ads, services and products, IP address, Clicked elements, Marketing information, Visited pages, Pixel ID, Referrer URL, Usage data, User behaviour, Facebook cookie information, Facebook user ID, Usage/click behaviour, Browser information, Device operating system, Device ID, User agent, Browser type, Browser ID (fbq), Event ID
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Storage duration
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12 months
|
Legal basis (data processing)
|
This web service is used on the basis of § 25 para. 1 sentence 1 TDDDG, the subsequent processing of your personal data is carried out on the basis of Art. 6 para. 1 a) GDPR.
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Third-country processing
|
USA
|
Legal basis (third-country processing)
|
EU adequacy decision or - Standard Contractual Clauses (SCC) with TIA or - Consent pursuant to Art 49 GDPR)
|
|
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Processing company with
Company address/data recipient
|
Adobe Systems Software Ireland Limited, 4-6 Riverwalk, Citywest Business Campus, Dublin 24, Ireland (EU entity); Parent: Adobe Inc., 345 Park Avenue, San Jose, CA 95110, USA
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Processing purpose according to consent category
|
Analysis by Telekom
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Products used/short description of the service used
|
Adobe Customer Journey Analytics (CJA) is an advanced analytics solution that provides comprehensive analysis of customer interactions across online and offline channels. It enables organizations to unify and analyze customer journey data from multiple sources, delivering actionable insights into customer behavior, engagement, and business performance through flexible reporting and visualization capabilities.
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Description of specific processing purpose
|
The processing purpose is to optimize and improve digital customer experiences through customer journey analysis. Adobe Customer Journey Analytics is used to analyze customer interactions across channels, generate business insights, and support data-driven decision-making.
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Responsibilities
|
Data Controller: Deutsche Telekom AG (or the respective Telekom entity); Data Processor: Adobe Systems Software Ireland Limited (processes data on behalf and under instructions of the controller)
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Processed data
|
Customer Data processed through Adobe Customer Journey Analytics is determined and controlled by the customer and may include online identifiers, device information, browser and application data, behavioral and interaction data, event data, audience segment information, and other customer experience data ingested by the customer. Depending on the customer's implementation, the data may also include pseudonymous identifiers and customer-defined attributes used for reporting, and analytics purposes.
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Storage period
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Configurable by the data controller via AEP dataset expiration and profile TTL policies; default profile data retention up to 30 days after last activity for pseudonymous profiles (configurable); event data retained per dataset-level expiry set by controller; Analytics data retained per configured retention (default 25 months)
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Legal basis (Processing)
|
This service is provided based on § Section 25 This web service is used on the basis of § 25 para. 1 sentence 1 TDDDG, the subsequent processing of your personal data is carried out on the basis of Art. 6 para. 1 a) GDPR.
|Third country processing
|USA
|Legal basis
(Third country processing)
|EU adequacy decision or - Standard Contractual Clauses (SCC) with TIA or - Consent pursuant to Art 49 GDPR)
|
|
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Processing company with company address/data recipient
|
Adobe Systems Software Ireland Limited, 4-6 Riverwalk, Citywest Business Campus, Dublin 24, Ireland (EU entity); Parent: Adobe Inc., 345 Park Avenue, San Jose, CA 95110, USA
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Processing purpose according to consent category
|Marketig by Deutsche Telekom
|Products used/short description of the service used
|
Adobe Target is a personalization and experimentation solution that enables organizations to deliver tailored digital experiences across websites, mobile applications, and other digital channels. The service supports A/B testing, multivariate testing, audience segmentation, recommendations, and AI-driven optimization to enhance customer engagement and business outcomes.
Adobe Customer Journey Analytics (CJA) is an advanced analytics solution that provides comprehensive analysis of customer interactions across online and offline channels. It enables organizations to unify and analyze customer journey data from multiple sources, delivering actionable insights into customer behavior, engagement, and business performance through flexible reporting and visualization capabilities.
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Description of specific processing purpose
|
The processing purpose is to optimize and improve digital customer experiences through personalization, experimentation, and customer journey analysis. Adobe Target is used to deliver relevant content and experiences to specific audiences and to measure the effectiveness of digital experiences, while Adobe Customer Journey Analytics is used to analyze customer interactions across channels, generate business insights, and support data-driven decision-making.
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Responsibilities
|
Data Controller: Deutsche Telekom AG (or the respective Telekom entity); Data Processor: Adobe Systems Software Ireland Limited (processes data on behalf and under instructions of the controller)
|
Processed data
|
Customer Data processed through Adobe Target and Adobe Customer Journey Analytics is determined and controlled by the customer and may include online identifiers, device information, browser and application data, behavioral and interaction data, event data, audience segment information, and other customer experience data ingested by the customer. Depending on the customer's implementation, the data may also include pseudonymous identifiers and customer-defined attributes used for personalization, experimentation, reporting, and analytics purposes.
|
Storage period
|
25 months
|
Legal basis (Pprocessing)
|
This web service is used on the basis of § 25 para. 1 sentence 1 TDDDG, the subsequent processing of your personal data is carried out on the basis of Art. 6 para. 1 a) GDPR.
|
Third-country processing
|
USA
|Legal basis
(Third country processing)
|EU adequacy decision or - Standard Contractual Clauses (SCC) with TIA or - Consent pursuant to Art 49 GDPR)