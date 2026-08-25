Data Protection Information

Explanations and definitions

We want you to enjoy using our digital services and to benefit from our products and services. To help you find content that interests you and to make our digital service as user-friendly as possible, we analyze your usage behavior in a pseudonymized way. In line with legal requirements, usage profiles are created. Below, we provide you with general information about the different purposes of processing. When you access our digital service, you will see a prompt asking for your 'Consent to data processing.' Here, you can choose to accept these processing activities, reject them in part, or decline them completely. Processing activities that are necessary to provide the digital service (see the explanation above under 1.) cannot be declined.

Tag management (required)

Tag management helps us control which tools are used on our website and where they are deployed. With tag management, we can manage exactly where each tool is active.

Tag management helps us control which tools are used on our website and where they are deployed. With tag management, we can manage exactly where each tool is active. Market research / reach measurement (opt-in)

The purpose of reach measurement is to determine, for statistical purposes, how intensively our website is used and how many people visit it, as well as to obtain comparable figures for all connected services. We never identify individual users. Your identity is always protected.

a) Basic functionality of the digital service

These processes are always active and necessary for the digital service to work properly.

Functional

These processing activities are essential for you to navigate the digital service and use its key features. They also enable us to anonymously analyze user behavior, which helps us continuously improve our digital service for you. The legal basis for these processing activities is §Section 25 (2) No. 2 TDDDG, Article 6 (1)(b) GDPR, or for third countries, Articles 44 et seq. GDPR.

Telekom Opt-in procedure Cookie (3 months) Germany Tealium* Tag management Cookie (12 months) Germany Adobe Website improvement, fault analysis Session cookie Netherlands Adobe Tag Management Session cookie Netherlands

* Details about our external service providers can be found below in the partner list.

Analytical:



These processing’s are necessary for us to carry out technical analyses, usage evaluations and reach measurements, with which we can ensure the quality and services offered and improve structural defects of the digital service and its functions. The necessary analytical processing is carried out without access to your terminal device and is based on information already collected for the provision of the digital service, see functionally necessary processing. After pseudonymisation, these are further processed exclusively for the purpose of ensuring a high-quality and service-oriented service implementation, storage period 3 months. The legal basis for this processing is Art. 6 (4) GDPR.



b) Optional processing

These processing’s are used when you use additional features, such as chat. The possible functions are explained in section 1 of this Privacy Policy. The legal basis for this processing is §25 (1) TDDDG, Art. 6 (1) (a) GDPR or, in the case of third countries, Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR.



Company Purpose Storage duration Country of processing Mapp* (formerly Teradata) Newsletter no cookies Germany Google LLC* Google YouTube videos Cookies (up to 2 years) USA EQS Stock exchange function Session cookie Germany

* Details about our external service providers can be found below in the partner list.

c) Analysis by Deutsche Telekom AG



These processing’s help us improve our understanding of user behavior.

We use cookies and analytics technologies to get a better understanding of how our digital service is used. They help us optimize our digital services. For example, we can determine how many people visit our website or a particular service. They are also useful for statistical evaluations that show us how people use our digital services. The analysis is based on pseudonymous information. The legal basis for this processing is §25 (1) TDDDG, Art. 6 (1) (a) GDPR or, in the case of third countries, Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR.

Tealium* Tag management Cookie (12 months) Germany Adobe Website improvement, fault analysis Session Cookie



Netherlands Adobe Identity- ECID Cookie (12 months) Netherlands Adobe Edge Network Region (location hint) Cookie (30 minutes) Netherlands Adobe User consent Cookie (180 days) Netherlands Adobe Session-scoped consent Cookie (2 hours) Netherlands

* Details about our external service providers can be found below in the partner list.

Cookie settings: You can revisit your cookie settings at any time to manage your preferences.



d) Marketing by Deutsche Telekom AG



We use these processing’s to show you personalized ads and content that is relevant to you.

Cookies and similar marketing technologies ensure that you only see ads that match your interests instead of random ads. We also use marketing technologies to check how well users receive an advertisement. This helps us constantly improve our advertising.

Marketing technologies are also used in digital services of our advertising partners. This is called retargeting. It enables us to show you suitable advertising on other sites as well.

With the help of marketing technologies, we create pseudonymous profiles about the content and ads you view. This information helps us understand what interests you. It also enables us to show you relevant advertising in other digital services.

The legal basis for this processing is §25 (1) TDDDG, Art. 6 (1a) GDPR or, in the case of third countries, Art. 49 (1a) GDPR..



Company/Service Purpose Storage duration Country of processing Meta Platforms Ireland Ltd.* (Facebook) Event tracking

Privacy Policy Cookie (3 months) USA Adobe Identity-ECID Cookie (12 months) Netherlands Adobe Edge Netork Region (location hint) Cookie (30 minutes) Netherlands Adobe User consent Cookie (180 days) Netherlands Adobe Session-scoprd consent Cookie 82 hours) Netherlands

* Details about our external service providers can be found below in the partner list.

e) Marketing by our partners



We and our partners use these processings to show you personalized content that is relevant to you.

We and our partners use cookies and similar marketing technologies to serve personalized advertising. Some of our partners act independently or in joint controllership with Deutsche Telekom AG. They use these technologies to collect data for marketing purposes. The data can be used for the partners’ advertising purposes, processed further and combined with data from other sources.

When you use our digital service, we create a profile. This helps us show you ads in other digital services that are tailored to your interests. We also measure the effectiveness of this advertising and collect further information about your online behavior.



Company Purpose Storage duration Country of processing Meta Platforms Inc.* Meta Business Tools Cookie (12 months) USA

*) You can find details about our external service providers in the partner list below.







Cookie settings: You can revisit your cookie settings at any time to manage your preferences.