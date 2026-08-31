Media Calendar

On this page, you can find all upcoming events and press conferences. Add them directly to your calendar.
Deutsche Telekom will host an Investor Day on Monday, 10/05/2026, to explore how it is unlocking the opportunities of artificial intelligence.
On Thursday, November 5, 2026, Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its results for the third quarter of 2026.
On Thursday, 02/25/2027, Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its Q4 and full-year 2026 financial results.
On Wednesday, April 14 2027, Deutsche Telekom AG will hold its Annual General Meeting.
On Thursday, 05/12/2027, Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its results for the first quarter of 2027.