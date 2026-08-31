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Media Calendar

On this page, you can find all upcoming events and press conferences. Add them directly to your calendar.

10-05-2026

Deutsche Telekom AI Investor Day

Deutsche Telekom will host an Investor Day on Monday, 10/05/2026, to explore how it is unlocking the opportunities of artificial intelligence.

More information

11-05-2026

Financial Results Release Q3 2026

On Thursday, November 5, 2026, Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its results for the third quarter of 2026.

02-25-2027

Q4 2026 Financial Results

On Thursday, 02/25/2027,  Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its  Q4 and full-year 2026 financial results.

04-14-2027

Annual General Meeting 2027

On Wednesday,  April 14  2027,  Deutsche Telekom AG will hold its Annual  General Meeting.

05-12-2027

Publication of Q1 2027 financial results

On Thursday, 05/12/2027, Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its results for the first quarter of 2027.

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