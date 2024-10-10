Our strategy: Momentum for the Future

The flywheel is at the heart of our strategy. It describes how Telekom positions itself successfully in the market.

We invest - particularly in high-quality networks. Customers should have a high-quality network experience anytime, anywhere, whether on fixed or mobile networks or through alternative access technologies. Optical fiber to the home (FTTH) on fixed networks and 5G on mobile networks are especially important for this. We are a valuable telecommunications brand worldwide. Our networks and products stand out for their quality. This helps us steadily attract new customers. We currently serve 300 million customers worldwide. Our products support consumer and business customers with „digitalen Leben und Arbeiten“. With additional offerings, such as those in our „Mein MagentaApp“, we provide customers with added benefits and help turn them into fans. This also enables us to grow in the consumer and business customer segments in the future and open up new revenue sources through our „Magenta Advantage“. Our large customer base enables us to make good use of our networks and achieve economies of scale in other areas of the company as well. For example, when we develop certain products for all customers worldwide rather than separately for individual markets. This gives us an efficiency advantage. This enables us to achieve solid financial results. They allow us to continue investing. This keeps our flywheel turning.

For a more in-depth look at the components of the flywheel, see here in the annual report.



Digitalize, digitalize, digitalize

Deutsche Telekom gains additional momentum from data and artificial intelligence, as well as from our position as a provider in the Western world, with strong pillars in Europe and the United States.

We continually assess how successful we are with our customers so we can better understand their needs and use these insights to offer new products and better services. We benchmark ourselves not only against other telecommunications companies, but also against digital companies around the world.

We use artificial intelligence throughout the company. Together with other companies, for example, we are developing AI that can independently resolve many customer service requests and provide customers with the right answer to each request. We always use AI in line with the ethical guidelines we have established.



At the same time, we are utilizing economies of scale and leveraging our global size. We are capitalizing on synergies through shared platforms, products, and workflows, such as a unified brand identity for the business customer segment in Germany and Europe with “T Business.” We are also creating an ecosystem that other companies can easily connect to. One example is the so-called “Network API,” standardized interfaces to functions provided by our network. Applications for this include guaranteed upload speeds for special services or the secure verification of a customer's identity based on their mobile phone number – for example, for banking transactions worldwide.

Social responsibility

Telekom takes a long-term, sound, and sustainable approach. It aligns its business to help protect the environment, climate, and social cohesion. Telekom uses electricity exclusively from renewable energy sources, saving around four million metric tons of CO 2 each year. Since 2017, we have reduced our own CO 2 emissions across the Group by more than 94 percent. By removing the small remaining amount from the atmosphere through high-quality CO 2 removal projects, we achieved accounting-based greenhouse gas neutrality at the end of 2025. By 2040, Telekom aims to be climate neutral across all scopes (- 90 percent reduction, maximum 10 percent climate compensation). We also focus on the circular economy and continuously increase the return rate for used devices.

Our brand, the “T,” stands for connection and cohesion. That's why we are committed, among other things, to combating “hate on the internet” and supporting institutions dedicated to digital education. Education is also a core concern of the Telekom Foundation.

A strategy is only successful if it is supported by a culture and attitude that enables rather than hinders. That's what Deutsche Telekom employees stand for. We are passionate, diverse, and act responsibly. We want to be leading in everything we do, so that the leading parts become a leading whole. Customer satisfaction and outstanding quality are the best investments for this. We count on global strength, while being deeply rooted in the local communities in which we operate. This is how we grow. This is how we gain momentum for the future.