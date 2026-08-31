Announcements to the 2026 share buy back program.
Share
|ISIN
|DE0005557508
|Securities ID No. (WPK)
|555750
|Industry
|Telecommunications
|Currency
|EUR
|Ticker symbol
|DTE
|Bloomberg
|DTE GR
|Reuters
|DTEGn.DE
|Registered office of company
|Bonn
|Country
|Germany
|Commercial Register
|Amtsgericht Bonn HRB 6794
You can find an overview of the share price performance here.
|ISIN
|
US251566105
|CUSIP
|
251566105
|Industry
|
Telecommunications
|Ratio
|
1 ADR = 1 Ordinary Share
|OTC trading platform
|
OTCQX
|Ticker
|
DTEGY
|Bloomberg USA
|
DTEGY US
|Reuters USA
|
DTEGY.PK
|Country
|
Germany
For more information on our ADR program, click here.
The following share repurchases were made in the past:
|
Year
|
Number of
shares acquired
|
Percentage of
share capital
|
Average price
per share
in EUR
|Total price in €
|Details
|
2025
|
65,412,156
|
1.3%
|
30.58
|
1,999,999,212
|
2024
|
81,268,383
|
1.63%
|
24.29
|
1,973,823,349
|
2015
|
950,000
|
0.021%
|
15.57
|
14,787,413
|More details
|
2012
|
268,295
|
0.0062%
|
8.9233
|
2,394,081.38
|More details
|
2011
|
315,929
|
0.0073%
|
9.0330
|
2,761,863.32
|More details
|
2010
|
40,000,787
|
0.917%
|
9.9998
|
399,999,998.53
|More details
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