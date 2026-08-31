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Capital stock development

3 min read

Date

Capital stock (in billions)Number of Shares (in millions)German federal republic stakeShare held by KfWFree FloatEvent

 

09/07/2021

 

€12.764 billion

4,986.5 million

13.8%

16.6%

65.0%

Softbank exchanged T-Mobile US shares for new Telekom shares. Softbank's stake in Deutsche Telekom: 4.5%

 

06/30/2017

 

€12.189 billion

4,761.5 million

14.5%
 

17.4%

68.1%

Scrip Dividend

 

06/30/2016

 

€11.973 billion

4,676.9 million

14.5%
 

17.5%

68.0%

Scrip Dividend

 

06/30/2015

 

€11.793 billion

4,606.7 million

14.34%

17.45%

68.21%

Scrip Dividend

 

06/30/2014

 

€11.611 billion

4,535.6 million

14.26%

17.44%

68.3%

Scrip Dividend

 

06/18/2013

 

€11.395 billion

4,451.1 million

14.53%

17.41%

68.06%

Scrip dividend

 

12/2010

 

€11.063 billion

4,321.3 million

15.0%

17.0%

68.0%

Cancellation of approx. 40 million shares


Share buyback 2010

 

09/11/2006

 

€11.164 billion

4,361.1 million

14.8%

16.9%

68.3%

Cancellation of approx. 63 million shares

 

06/06/2006

 

€11.881 billion

4,423.8 million

14.6%

16.3%

68.8%

Merger T-Online approx. 63 million shares

 

06/01/2006

 

€11.881 billion

4,423.8 million

14.6%

16.3%

68.8%

Mandatory convertible bond from 2001 approx. 163 million shares

 

04/26/2006

 

€10.747 billion

4,198.1 million

15.4%

17.5%

67.1%

Sale of 4.5% T-Shares by KfW to Blackstone

 

07/18/2005

 

€10.747 billion

4,197.9 million

15%

22%

63%

Sale of Federal T-Shares to KfW

 

Oct. 2004

 

€503.4 million

199.3 million

23%

15%

62%

Sale by KfW to institutional investors