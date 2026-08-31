Capital stock development

|
Date
|Capital stock (in billions)
|Number of Shares (in millions)
|German federal republic stake
|Share held by KfW
|Free Float
|Event
|
09/07/2021
|
€12.764 billion
|
4,986.5 million
|
13.8%
|
16.6%
|
65.0%
|Softbank exchanged T-Mobile US shares for new Telekom shares. Softbank's stake in Deutsche Telekom: 4.5%
|
06/30/2017
|
€12.189 billion
|
4,761.5 million
|14.5%
|
17.4%
|
68.1%
|Scrip Dividend
|
06/30/2016
|
€11.973 billion
|
4,676.9 million
|14.5%
|
17.5%
|
68.0%
|Scrip Dividend
|
06/30/2015
|
€11.793 billion
|
4,606.7 million
|
14.34%
|
17.45%
|
68.21%
|Scrip Dividend
|
06/30/2014
|
€11.611 billion
|
4,535.6 million
|
14.26%
|
17.44%
|
68.3%
|Scrip Dividend
|
06/18/2013
|
€11.395 billion
|
4,451.1 million
|
14.53%
|
17.41%
|
68.06%
|Scrip dividend
|
12/2010
|
€11.063 billion
|
4,321.3 million
|
15.0%
|
17.0%
|
68.0%
|
Cancellation of approx. 40 million shares
|
09/11/2006
|
€11.164 billion
|
4,361.1 million
|
14.8%
|
16.9%
|
68.3%
|
Cancellation of approx. 63 million shares
|
06/06/2006
|
€11.881 billion
|
4,423.8 million
|
14.6%
|
16.3%
|
68.8%
|
Merger T-Online approx. 63 million shares
|
06/01/2006
|
€11.881 billion
|
4,423.8 million
|
14.6%
|
16.3%
|
68.8%
|Mandatory convertible bond from 2001 approx. 163 million shares
|
04/26/2006
|
€10.747 billion
|
4,198.1 million
|
15.4%
|
17.5%
|
67.1%
|
Sale of 4.5% T-Shares by KfW to Blackstone
|
07/18/2005
|
€10.747 billion
|
4,197.9 million
|
15%
|
22%
|
63%
|
Sale of Federal T-Shares to KfW
|
Oct. 2004
|
€503.4 million
|
199.3 million
|
23%
|
15%
|
62%
|
Sale by KfW to institutional investors
|
Date
|
Capital stock (in billions)
|
Number of Shares (in millions)
|
German Ferderal Republic Stake
|
Share held by KfW
|
Free Float
|
Event
|
12/31/2001
|€10.746 billion
|4,197.8 million
|43%
|57%
|
Issuance of approximately 11.6 million loyalty shares from the holdings of the German government and KfW to investors from
|
06/04/2001
|€10.746 billion
|4,197.8 million
|43%
|57%
|Issuance of approximately 1.168 billion T-Shares as part of the acquisition of Voicestream/Powertel
|
Year-end 2000
|€7.756 billion
|3,029.6 million
|60%
|40%
|KfW repurchases France Telekom's stake in Deutsche Telekom
|
08/30/2000
|€7.756 billion
|3,029.6 million
|58%
|42%
|
Issuance of approximately 10 million loyalty shares from the federal government's holdings to investors from
|
06/19/2000
|€7.756 billion
|3,029.6 million
|58%
|42%
|Third IPO DT3 (PDF, 1.40 MB): KfW sells 200 million T-Shares
|
09/30/1999
|€7.756 billion
|3,029.6 million
|65%
|35%
|Issuance of approximately 12.5 million loyalty shares from the federal government’s holdings to private investors from DT1 (PDF, 0.99 MB)
|
06/28/1999
|€7.756 billion
|3,029.6 million
|65%
|35%
|Second IPO DT2 (PDF, 1.21 MB)
|
05/28/1999
|€7.024 billion
|2,743.7 million
|72%
|28%
|Conversion to registered shares (effective as of 01/10/2000)
|
05/28/1999
|€7.024 billion
|2,743.7 million
|72%
|28%
|Conversion to euro
|
12/31/1998
|13.719 billion DM
|2,743.7 million
|72%
|28%
|Annual financial statements
|
1998
|13.719 billion DM
|2,743.7 million
|72%
|28%
|KfW sells 2% of Deutsche Telekom's subscribed capital to France Telecom
|
May 98
|Conversion to no-par value shares
|
11/18/1996
|13.719 billion DM
|2,743.7 million
|74%
|26%
|First IPO DT1 (PDF, 0.99 MB)
|
07/31/1996
|10.150 billion DM
|2,030.0 million
|100%
|0%
|Capital increase from company funds for the issue of loyalty shares as part of future IPOs
|
11/09/1995
|10 billion DM
|2,000.0 million
|100%
|0%
|Stock split 10:1
|
01/02/1995
|10 billion DM
|200.0 million
|100%
|0%
|Contribution of Deutsche Bundespost TELEKOM as a non-cash asset