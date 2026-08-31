Capital stock development

Number of Shares (in millions)

12/31/2001 €10.746 billion 4,197.8 million 43% 57% Issuance of approximately 11.6 million loyalty shares from the holdings of the German government and KfW to investors from DT3 (PDF, 1.40 MB)

Year-end 2000 €7.756 billion 3,029.6 million 60% 40% KfW repurchases France Telekom's stake in Deutsche Telekom

08/30/2000 €7.756 billion 3,029.6 million 58% 42% Issuance of approximately 10 million loyalty shares from the federal government's holdings to investors from DT2 (PDF, 1.21 MB)

06/19/2000 €7.756 billion 3,029.6 million 58% 42% Third IPO DT3 (PDF, 1.40 MB): KfW sells 200 million T-Shares

09/30/1999 €7.756 billion 3,029.6 million 65% 35% Issuance of approximately 12.5 million loyalty shares from the federal government’s holdings to private investors from DT1 (PDF, 0.99 MB)

06/28/1999 €7.756 billion 3,029.6 million 65% 35% Second IPO DT2 (PDF, 1.21 MB)

05/28/1999 €7.024 billion 2,743.7 million 72% 28% Conversion to registered shares (effective as of 01/10/2000)

05/28/1999 €7.024 billion 2,743.7 million 72% 28% Conversion to euro

12/31/1998 13.719 billion DM 2,743.7 million 72% 28% Annual financial statements

1998 13.719 billion DM 2,743.7 million 72% 28% KfW sells 2% of Deutsche Telekom's subscribed capital to France Telecom

May 98 Conversion to no-par value shares

11/18/1996 13.719 billion DM 2,743.7 million 74% 26% First IPO DT1 (PDF, 0.99 MB)

07/31/1996 10.150 billion DM 2,030.0 million 100% 0% Capital increase from company funds for the issue of loyalty shares as part of future IPOs

11/09/1995 10 billion DM 2,000.0 million 100% 0% Stock split 10:1