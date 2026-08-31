Frequently asked questions

Shares must be in your deposit on the evening of the Annual General Meeting (AGM).
Dividends are paid fully from the tax contribution account (§ 27 KStG), without deduction of capital gains tax or solidarity surcharge. For shareholders resident in Germany, the dividend is not subject to taxation. The dividend reduces acquisition costs for tax purposes. From today’s perspective, this procedure is also expected to continue in the coming years.
Deutsche Telekom has paid a dividend per share of 90 cents for the 2024 financial year and will propose a dividend of 1 euro for the 2025 financial year to the Annual General Meeting for approval. This is in line with the dividend policy of 40–60% of adjusted recurrent earnings per share (EPS). The approval of the Annual General Meeting is required for the distribution. Payment will be made immediately after the Shareholders' Meeting.
The next shareholders’ meeting will take place presumably on April 14, 2027 in Bonn.
Only shareholders in the share register who register by Sunday, 29 March 2026, 24:00 CET can participate:
Mail: DTAG-Hauptversammlung 2026, c/o ADEUS Aktienregister-Service-GmbH, 20683 Hamburg, E-Mail: hv-service@telekom.de
Internet dialogue: www.telekom.com/hv-service
The Technical Record Date corresponds to the status after the last re-registration on 29 March 2026.
Intermediaries, shareholder associations, and voting advisors may vote only via authorization (§ 135 AktG).
Requires shareholder number + password
Registration/usage for voting from 2 March 2026
Instructions on HV website
Eligible shareholders can vote by mail or Internet dialogue.
Deadline outside Internet dialogue: 29 March 2026, 24:00 CET
Internet dialogue: vote changes until start of AGM voting.
Individual votes counted if agenda items split.
Shareholders may authorize an intermediary, a shareholders’ association, a proxy advisor, or the proxy representatives appointed by the Company to exercise their voting rights.
The granting, amendment, or revocation of a proxy must be made in text form (Section 126b of the German Civil Code) or via the password-protected Internet dialogue.
The Company’s proxy representatives will exercise voting rights only based on explicit voting instructions. The deadline for submission outside the Internet dialogue is 29 March 2026, 24:00 (CET).
Agenda additions (§ 122 AktG) by 1 March 2026, 24:00 CET
Countermotions (§ 126) and nominations (§ 127) by 17 March 2026, 24:00 CET
Right to information (§ 131) requires participation
More info via HV website!
Holders of American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) may obtain further information from Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, c/o Equiniti Trust Company, LLC, Peck Slip Station, PO Box 2050, New York, NY 10272-2050, USA,
E-mail: adr@equiniti.com, Telephone: +1 (866) 249-2593.
Based on a corresponding resolution of the Management Board, the Annual General Meeting will be broadcast live in audio and video on the Internet for all shareholders and the interested public.
After the Shareholders' Meeting, statements by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board will be made available. Selected statements may also be published via other media (e.g. Facebook and YouTube).
At the time of convening the Shareholders' Meeting, the total number of issued shares amounts to 4,905,190,213, each share carrying one voting right.
In connection with the Shareholders' Meeting, Deutsche Telekom AG (Friedrich-Ebert-Allee 140, 53113 Bonn, Germany; hv-service@telekom.de), as the controller within the meaning of Article 4 no. 7 of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), processes personal data of shareholders and, where applicable, their legal or authorized representatives.
External service providers are engaged to process personal data exclusively on behalf of and in accordance with the instructions of Deutsche Telekom AG and are bound by confidentiality obligations.
Under the statutory requirements, shareholders and their representatives are entitled to certain rights with regard to the processing of personal data. Further information is available in the data protection notices accessible via the HV website or upon request from the controller.
You can activate email delivery of the invitation and then order admission tickets. You can also use it to manage proxies and voting instructions, where applicable.
The Online dialog lets you independently update your master data.
Login credentials are available in the relevant Shareholders' Meeting documents or by emailing hv-service@telekom.de. If you have forgotten your password, you can use the Online dialog link "Passwort vergessen".
Current browsers include Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, Firefox, and Safari.
We recommend JavaScript or cookies, as well as Adobe Acrobat Reader.
SSL encryption ensures secure data transmission.
You can optionally encrypt emails with PGP.
If your address changes, please notify your bank and, where applicable, use the online service.
If you are not a registered shareholder, please instruct your custodian bank to arrange your registration. Only registered shareholders can exercise their voting rights.
Multiple shareholder numbers result from different securities accounts; your bank can consolidate them.
To register a trustee, you need to contact your bank.
Deutsche Telekom AG processes your name, address, email address, date of birth, shareholder number, shareholding, and bank details as the controller within the meaning of Article 4(7) of the General Data Protection Regulation and to meet further obligations under stock corporation law.
If you wish to review the data protection information, please submit a written request to Deutsche Telekom AG, Investor Relations, Friedrich-Ebert-Allee 140, 53113 Bonn; only selected employees have access.
Shares can be purchased through a bank or broker; WKN: 555750, ISIN: DE0005557508
Trading venues include all German stock exchanges, XETRA, and OTCQX.
The ADR ratio is 1:1.
The shares were delisted from the New York Stock Exchange on April 21, 2010, and last traded on June 18, 2010.
Following the withdrawal from the New York Stock Exchange, the American Depositary Shares traded in the OTCQX International Premier segment.
Under the announcement dated September 17, 2010, former T-Online shareholders are entitled to an additional cash payment. Eligible shareholders are those who held securities with WKN 555770 as of July 14, 2006, and who have not received a subsequent payment. To receive it, you must complete the form and send it to the address provided.