Frequently asked questions

Only shareholders in the share register who register by Sunday, 29 March 2026, 24:00 CET can participate:

Mail: DTAG-Hauptversammlung 2026, c/o ADEUS Aktienregister-Service-GmbH, 20683 Hamburg, E-Mail: hv-service@telekom.de

Internet dialogue: www.telekom.com/hv-service

The Technical Record Date corresponds to the status after the last re-registration on 29 March 2026.

Intermediaries, shareholder associations, and voting advisors may vote only via authorization (§ 135 AktG).