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2026

 

Presentation

Transcript

Webcast

BackupInterim Report/
Annual Report		ConsensusMedia Release

Corporate Presentation for Investors

Second Quarter

08/06/2026

Download (PDF, 1.22 MB)Download (PDF, 230 KB)YouTubeDownload (PDF, 283 KB)Download (PDF, 3.37 MB)Download (PDF, 493 KB)Download (PDF, 127 KB) 

 

‎First Quarter

05/13/2026

 

Download (PDF, 1.07 MB)

Download (PDF, 234 KB)

YouTube

Download (PDF, 228 KB)

Download (PDF, 2.90 MB)

Download (PDF, 320 KB)

Download (PDF, 119 KB)

Download (PDF, 2.94 MB)

2025

 Annual Report 2025: Online  |  Download (PDF, 11.69 MB)

 

Presentation

Transcript

Webcast

BackupInterim Report/
Annual Report		ConsensusMedia Information

Corporate Presentation for Investors

 

Fourth Quarter

02/26/2026

Download (PDF, 1.40 MB)

Download (PDF, 281 KB)

YouTube

Download (PDF, 750 KB)

Download (PDF, 11.69 MB)

Download (PDF, 509 KB)

Download (PDF, 128 KB)

Download (PDF, 2.28 MB)

Third Quarter
13/11/2025		Download (PDF, 464 KB)Download (PDF, 181 KB)YouTubeDownload (PDF, 783 KB)Download (PDF, 852 KB)Download (PDF, 2.28 MB)Download (PDF, 217 KB)Download (PDF, 1.56 MB)
Second Quarter
08/07/2025		Download (PDF, 448 KB)Download (PDF, 240 KB)YouTubeDownload (PDF, 855 KB)Download (PDF, 698 KB)Download (PDF, 332 KB)Download (PDF, 205 KB)Download (PDF, 1.52 MB)

 

‎First Quarter

05/15/2025

 

Download (PDF, 520 KB)

Download (PDF, 407 KB)

YouTube

Download (PDF, 717 KB)

Download (PDF, 670 KB)

Download (PDF, 333 KB)

Download (PDF, 115 KB)

Download (PDF, 1.57 MB)

2024

Annual Report 2024: Online  |  Download (PDF, 3.74 MB)
HR Factbook 2024: Online  |  PDF |  XLS
Corporate Responsibility Report 2024: Online
Corporate Governance Reports and Declarations

 

Presentation

Transcript

Webcast

BackupInterim Report/
Annual Report		ConsensusMedia Information

Corporate Presentation for Investors

 

Fourth Quarter

02/26/2025

Download (PDF, 3.98 MB)

Download (PDF, 205 KB)

YouTube

Download (PDF, 776 KB)

Download (PDF, 3.74 MB)

Download (PDF, 332 KB)

Download (PDF, 115 KB)Download (PDF, 1.50 MB)

 

Third Quarter

11/14/2024

 

Download (PDF, 285 KB)

Download (PDF, 652 KB)

YouTube

Download (PDF, 792 KB)

Download (PDF, 856 KB)

Download (PDF, 198 KB)

Download (PDF, 124 KB)Download (PDF, 2.16 MB)

 

Capital Markets Day 2024

 

Download

Download (PDF, 383 KB)

Online

 

Second Quarter

08/08/2024

 

Download (PDF, 376 KB)

Download (PDF, 289 KB)

YouTube

Download (PDF, 269 KB)

Download (PDF, 818 KB)

Download (PDF, 193 KB)

Download (PDF, 747 KB)

 

‎First Quarter

05/16/2024

 

Download (PDF, 372 KB)

Download (PDF, 183 KB)

YouTube

Download (PDF, 715 KB)

Download (PDF, 735 KB)

Download (PDF, 332 KB)

Download (PDF, 130 KB)

Download (PDF, 816 KB)

2023

Annual Report 2023: Online  |  Download (PDF, 3.90 MB)
HR Factbook 2023: Online  |  Download (PDF, 1.11 MB) |  XLS (XLSX, 143 KB)
Corporate Responsibility Report 2023: OnlineDownload (PDF, 5.51 MB)
Corporate Governance Reports and Declarations

 

Presentation

Transcript

Webcast

BackupInterim Report/
Annual Report		ConsensusMedia Information

Corporate Presentation for Investors

 

Fourth Quarter

02/23/2024

 

Download (PDF, 4.17 MB)

Download (PDF, 181 KB)

YouTube

Download (PDF, 748 KB)

Download (PDF, 3.90 MB)

Download (PDF, 213 KB)

Download (PDF, 149 KB)

Download (PDF, 844 KB)

 

Third Quarter

11/09/2023

 

Download (PDF, 576 KB)

Download (PDF, 199 KB)

YouTube

Download (PDF, 326 KB)

Download (PDF, 1.16 MB)

Download (PDF, 217 KB)

Download (PDF, 148 KB)

Download (PDF, 788 KB)

 

Second Quarter

08/10/2023

 

Download (PDF, 500 KB)

Download (PDF, 182 KB)

YouTube

Download (PDF, 528 KB)

Download (PDF, 1.50 MB)

Download (PDF, 216 KB)

Download (PDF, 154 KB)

Download (PDF, 812 KB)

 

First Quarter

05/11/2023

 

Download (PDF, 496 KB)

Download (PDF, 186 KB)

YouTube

Download (PDF, 307 KB)

Download (PDF, 6.40 MB)

Download (PDF, 218 KB)

Download (PDF, 119 KB)

Download (PDF, 776 KB)

 

Webinar on accounting topics for investors + analysts

01/19/2023

 

Download (PDF, 171 KB)

YouTube

2022

Annual Report 2022: Online  |  Download (PDF, 5.20 MB)
HR Factbook 2022: Download (PDF, 2.35 MB)
Corporate Responsibility Report 2022: Online  |  Download (PDF, 6.27 MB)
Corporate Governance Reports and Declarations

 

Presentation

Transcript

Webcast

BackupInterim Report/
Annual Report		ConsensusMedia Information

Corporate Presentation for Investors

 

Fourth Quarter

02/23/2023

 

Download (PDF, 494 KB)

 (PDF, 196 KB)Download (PDF, 196 KB)

YouTube

Download (PDF, 535 KB)

Download (PDF, 5.20 MB)

Download (PDF, 219 KB)

Download (PDF, 136 KB)

Download (PDF, 645 KB)

 

Third Quarter

11/10/2022

 

Download (PDF, 728 KB)

Download (PDF, 175 KB)

YouTube

Download (PDF, 376 KB)

Download (PDF, 1.09 MB)

Download (PDF, 122 KB)

Download (PDF, 232 KB)

Download (PDF, 1.00 MB)

 

Sustainability Day

10/12/2022

 

Download (PDF, 5.71 MB)

Download (PDF, 248 KB)

YouTube

Download (PDF, 262 KB)

 

B2B Seminar (DigitalX)

09/13–09/14/2022

 

Download (PDF, 2.08 MB)

 

Second Quarter

08/11/2022

 

Download (PDF, 752 KB)

Download (PDF, 199 KB)

Download (PDF, 541 KB)

Download (PDF, 875 KB)

Download (PDF, 122 KB)

Download (PDF, 129 KB)

Download (PDF, 960 KB)

 

Announcement of Mobile Tower Sale

07/14/2022

 

Download (PDF, 1.04 MB)

Download (PDF, 185 KB)

Online

 

First Quarter

05/13/2022

 

Download (PDF, 902 KB)

Download (PDF, 189 KB)

YouTube

Download (PDF, 377 KB)

Download (PDF, 1.38 MB)

Download (PDF, 126 KB)

Download (PDF, 122 KB)

Download (PDF, 976 KB)

2021

Annual Report 2021: Online  |  Download (PDF, 2.93 MB)
HR Factbook 2021: Online  |  Download (PDF, 3.55 MB)
Corporate Responsibility Report 2021: Online  |  Download (PDF, 6.70 MB)
Corporate Governance Reports and Declarations

 

Presentation

Transcript

Webcast

BackupInterim Report/
Annual Report		ConsensusMedia Information

Corporate Presentation for Investors

 

Fourth Quarter

 

Download (PDF, 1.62 MB)

Download (PDF, 192 KB)

YouTube

Download (PDF, 483 KB)

Download (PDF, 2.93 MB)

Download (PDF, 62 KB)

Download (PDF, 174 KB)

Download (PDF, 954 KB)

 

Third Quarter

 

Download (PDF, 403 KB)

Download (PDF, 189 KB)

YouTube

Download (PDF, 1.29 MB)

Download (PDF, 1.02 MB)

Download (PDF, 124 KB)

Download (PDF, 178 KB)

 

Second Quarter

 

Download (PDF, 363 KB)

Download (PDF, 193 KB)

YouTube

Download (PDF, 760 KB)

Download (PDF, 655 KB)

Download (PDF, 125 KB)

Download (PDF, 205 KB)

First Quarter

Download (PDF, 403 KB)

Download (PDF, 177 KB)

YouTube

Download (PDF, 679 KB)

Download (PDF, 555 KB)

Download (PDF, 211 KB)

Download (PDF, 210 KB)

 

Capital Markets Day 2021

 

Download (PDF, 2.42 MB)

Download (PDF, 4.61 MB)

Playlist

Online

 

2020

Annual Report 2020: PDF (PDF, 3.59 MB)
HR Factbook 2020: Download (PDF, 3.51 MB)
Corporate Responsibility Report 2020: Online  |  Download (PDF, 4.91 MB)
Corporate Governance Reports and Declarations

 

Results presentation

Transcript

Webcast

BackupInterim report/
Annual report		ConsensusMedia information

 

Fourth Quarter

 

Download (PDF, 1.40 MB)

Download (PDF, 211 KB)

YouTube

Download (PDF, 771 KB)

Download (PDF, 3.59 MB)

Download (PDF, 275 KB)

Download (PDF, 187 KB)

 

Third Quarter

 

Download (PDF, 427 KB)

Download (PDF, 417 KB)

YouTube

Download (PDF, 859 KB)

Download (PDF, 837 KB)

Download (PDF, 273 KB)

Download (PDF, 192 KB)

 

Second Quarter

 

Download (PDF, 673 KB)

Download (PDF, 469 KB)

YouTube

Download (PDF, 1.79 MB)

Download (PDF, 728 KB)

Download (PDF, 218 KB)

Download (PDF, 239 KB)

First Quarter

Download (PDF, 696 KB)

Download (PDF, 440 KB)

YouTube

Download (PDF, 1.61 MB)

Download (PDF, 751 KB)

Download (PDF, 306 KB)

Download (PDF, 130 KB)

2019

Annual Report 2019: Online  |  Download (PDF, 2.98 MB)
HR Factbook 2019: Online  |  Download (PDF, 2.32 MB)
Corporate Responsibility Report 2019: Online  |  Download (PDF, 5.36 MB)
Corporate Governance Reports and Statements

 

Presentation

Transcript

Webcast

BackupInterim Report/
Annual Report		ConsensusMedia Information

Fourth Quarter

Download (PDF, 1.08 MB)

Download (PDF, 584 KB)

YouTube

Download (PDF, 1.89 MB)Download (PDF, 2.98 MB)Download (PDF, 302 KB)Download (PDF, 179 KB)

Third Quarter

Download (PDF, 911 KB)

Download (PDF, 216 KB)

YouTube

Download (PDF, 1.85 MB)Download (PDF, 869 KB)Download (PDF, 302 KB)Download (PDF, 116 KB)

Second Quarter

Download

Download (PDF, 197 KB)

YouTube

Download (PDF, 1.84 MB)Download (PDF, 614 KB)Download (PDF, 299 KB)Download (PDF, 106 KB)

First Quarter

Download (PDF, 783 KB)

Download (PDF, 83 KB)

YouTube

Download (PDF, 1.63 MB)Download (PDF, 812 KB)Download (PDF, 383 KB)Download (PDF, 320 KB)

 

2018

Annual Report 2018: Online  |  Download (PDF, 13.71 MB)
HR Factbook 2018: Online  |  Download (PDF, 2.09 MB)
Corporate Responsibility Report 2018: Online  |  Download (PDF, 12.04 MB)
Corporate Governance Reports and Statements

 

Presentation

Transcript

Webcast

BackupInterim Report/
Annual Report		ConsensusMedia Information

Fourth Quarter

Download (PDF, 849 KB)

Download (PDF, 325 KB)

YouTube

Download (PDF, 2.11 MB)Download (PDF, 13.71 MB)Download (PDF, 356 KB)Download (PDF, 183 KB)

Third Quarter

Download (PDF, 814 KB)

Download (PDF, 383 KB)

YouTube

Download (PDF, 1.27 MB)Download (PDF, 1.01 MB)Download (PDF, 140 KB)Download (PDF, 178 KB)

Second Quarter

Download (PDF, 898 KB)

Download (PDF, 194 KB)

YouTube

Download (PDF, 2.05 MB)Download (PDF, 1.00 MB)Download (PDF, 354 KB)Download (PDF, 131 KB)

First Quarter

Download (PDF, 826 KB)

Download (PDF, 219 KB)

YouTube

Download (PDF, 457 KB)Download (PDF, 859 KB)Download (PDF, 352 KB)Download (PDF, 94 KB)

 

Capital Markets Day 2018

 

Download (PDF, 11.53 MB)

Download (PDF, 759 KB)

Playlist

Online

2017

Annual Report 2017: Download (PDF, 5.50 MB)
HR Factbook 2017: Online  |  PDF (PDF, 3.55 MB)
Corporate Responsibility Report 2017: Online  |  PDF (PDF, 17.16 MB)
Corporate Governance Reports and Statements

 

Presentation

Transcript

Webcast

BackupInterim Report/
Annual Report		ConsensusMedia Information

Fourth Quarter

Download (PDF, 808 KB)

Download (PDF, 521 KB)

YouTube

Download (PDF, 0.98 MB)Download (PDF, 2.93 MB)Download (PDF, 198 KB)Download (PDF, 242 KB)

Third Quarter

Download (PDF, 926 KB)

Download (PDF, 219 KB)

YouTube

Download (PDF, 2.03 MB)Download (PDF, 2.56 MB)Download (PDF, 320 KB)Download (PDF, 244 KB)

Second Quarter

Download (PDF, 1.04 MB)

Download (PDF, 91 KB)

YouTube

Download (PDF, 1.69 MB)Download (PDF, 2.63 MB)Download (PDF, 45 KB)Download (PDF, 257 KB)

First Quarter

Download (PDF, 927 KB)

Download (PDF, 361 KB)

YouTube

Download (PDF, 558 KB)Download (PDF, 8.65 MB)Download (PDF, 45 KB)Download (PDF, 233 KB)

2016

Annual Report 2016: Download (PDF, 2.93 MB)
HR Factbook 2016: Online  |  PDF (PDF, 6.56 MB)
Corporate Responsibility Report 2016: Online  |  PDF (PDF, 14.65 MB)
Corporate Governance Reports and Declarations

 

Presentation

Transcript

Webcast

BackupInterim Report/
Annual Report		ConsensusMedia Information

Fourth Quarter

Download (PDF, 940 KB)

Download (PDF, 338 KB)

YouTube

Download (PDF, 445 KB)Download (PDF, 2.95 MB)Download (PDF, 49 KB)Download (PDF, 244 KB)

Third Quarter

Download (PDF, 798 KB)

Download (PDF, 482 KB)

YouTube

Download (PDF, 1.12 MB)Download (PDF, 2.56 MB)Download (PDF, 50 KB)Download (PDF, 244 KB)

Second Quarter

Download (PDF, 941 KB)

Download (PDF, 304 KB)

YouTube

Download (PDF, 1.07 MB)Download (PDF, 2.63 MB)Download (PDF, 49 KB)Download (PDF, 257 KB)

First Quarter

Download (PDF, 2.19 MB)

Download (PDF, 379 KB)

YouTube

Download (PDF, 392 KB)Download (PDF, 8.65 MB)Download (PDF, 328 KB)Download (PDF, 237 KB)

Webinar: "Accounting Changes 2016"

Download

Download (PDF, 149 KB)

Webinar: "Cloud strategy"

Download (PDF, 2.63 MB)

Download (PDF, 150 KB)

2015

Annual Report 2015: Download (PDF, 13.09 MB)
HR Factbook 2015: Online  |  Download (PDF, 2.56 MB)
Corporate Responsibility Report 2015: Online  |  PDF
Corporate Governance Reports and Declarations

 

Presentation

Transcript

Webcast

BackupInterim Report/
Annual Report		ConsensusMedia Information

Fiscal Year

Download (PDF, 2.75 MB)

Download (PDF, 432 KB)

YouTube

Download (PDF, 1.82 MB)Download (PDF, 13.09 MB)Download (PDF, 120 KB)Download (PDF, 257 KB)

Third Quarter

Download (PDF, 1.64 MB)

Download (PDF, 421 KB)

YouTube

Download (PDF, 1.06 MB)Download (PDF, 1.35 MB)Download (PDF, 53 KB)Download (PDF, 259 KB)

Second Quarter

Download (PDF, 3.12 MB)

Download (PDF, 362 KB)

YouTube

Download (PDF, 1.12 MB)Download (PDF, 1.54 MB)Download (PDF, 61 KB)Download (PDF, 255 KB)

First Quarter

Download (PDF, 732 KB)

Download (PDF, 402 KB)

YouTube

Download (PDF, 1.02 MB)Download (PDF, 1.33 MB)Download (PDF, 59 KB)Download (PDF, 185 KB)

Capital Markets Day

Download (PDF, 16.77 MB)

Download (PDF, 1.01 MB)

Playlist

Webinar: "DT for Socially Responsible Investors"

Download (PDF, 441 KB)

2014

Annual Report 2014: Download (PDF, 8.29 MB)
HR Factbook 2014: Online  |  Download (PDF, 1.90 MB)
Corporate Responsibility Report 2014: Online   |  PDF

 

Presentation

Transcript

Webcast

BackupInterim Report/ Annual ReportConsensus
Media Information

The Financial Year

Download (PDF, 2.27 MB)

Download (PDF, 1.03 MB)Download (PDF, 8.29 MB)Download (PDF, 67 KB)Download (PDF, 109 KB)

Third Quarter

Download (PDF, 443 KB)

Download (PDF, 455 KB)

YouTube

Download (PDF, 1.16 MB)Download (PDF, 804 KB)Download (PDF, 61 KB)Download (PDF, 257 KB)

Second Quarter

Download (PDF, 456 KB)

Download (PDF, 393 KB)

YouTube

Download (PDF, 1.05 MB)Download (PDF, 731 KB)Download (PDF, 51 KB)Download (PDF, 108 KB)

First Quarter

Download (PDF, 467 KB)

Download (PDF, 433 KB)

YouTube

Download (PDF, 0.99 MB)Download (PDF, 715 KB)Download (PDF, 50 KB)Download (PDF, 313 KB)

Webinar: "Pension Obligations"

Download (PDF, 457 KB)

Webinar: "SRI Story"

Download (PDF, 441 KB)

2013

Annual Report 2013: Download (PDF, 6.86 MB)
HR Factbook 2013: Download (PDF, 4.14 MB)
Corporate Responsibility Report 2013: Online

 Presentation

Transcript

WebcastBackupInterim Report/ Annual ReportConsensusMedia Information
The Fiscal YearDownload (PDF, 1.23 MB)

Download (PDF, 519 KB)

Download (PDF, 925 KB)Download (PDF, 6.86 MB)Download (PDF, 53 KB)Download (PDF, 118 KB)
Third QuarterDownload (PDF, 280 KB)

Download (PDF, 366 KB)

YouTube

Download (PDF, 1.12 MB)Download (PDF, 1.03 MB)Download (PDF, 48 KB)Download (PDF, 105 KB)
Second QuarterDownload (PDF, 550 KB)

Download (PDF, 334 KB)

YouTube

Download (PDF, 374 KB)Download (PDF, 1.11 MB)Download (PDF, 48 KB)Overview
First QuarterDownload (PDF, 344 KB)

Download (PDF, 376 KB)

YouTube

Download (PDF, 371 KB)Download (PDF, 0.98 MB)Download (PDF, 69 KB)Overview
Webinar: "All IP"Download (PDF, 611 KB)

Webinar: "Vectoring"Download (PDF, 566 KB)

2012

Annual Report 2012: Download (PDF, 4.10 MB)
HR Factbook 2012: Download (PDF, 5.90 MB)
Corporate Responsibility Report 2012: Online

 

Presentation

Transcript

Webcast

BackupInterim Report/ Annual ReportConsensusMedia Information

The Financial Year

Download (PDF, 335 KB)

Download (PDF, 264 KB)

Download (PDF, 369 KB)Download (PDF, 4.32 MB)Download (PDF, 81 KB) Overview
Third QuarterDownload (PDF, 335 KB)Download (PDF, 271 KB)Download (PDF, 399 KB)Download (PDF, 640 KB)Download (PDF, 62 KB)Download (PDF, 73 KB)

Second Quarter

Download (PDF, 2.79 MB)Download (PDF, 275 KB)YouTubeDownload (PDF, 408 KB)Download (PDF, 3.68 MB)Download (PDF, 82 KB)Overview

First Quarter

Download (PDF, 330 KB)Download (PDF, 275 KB)YouTubeDownload (PDF, 373 KB)Download (PDF, 3.59 MB)Overview

Capital Markets Day 2012

Download (PDF, 10.42 MB)Download (PDF, 930 KB)Playlist

2011 - 1995

 

PresentationBackup Annual Report

Fiscal Year 2011

Download (PDF, 445 KB)Download (PDF, 419 KB)Download (PDF, 2.41 MB)

Fiscal Year 2010

Download (PDF, 384 KB)
Download (PDF, 439 KB)
Download (PDF, 2.60 MB)

Fiscal Year 2009

Download (PDF, 356 KB)
Download (PDF, 341 KB)Download (PDF, 80 KB)

Fiscal Year 2008

Download (PDF, 253 KB)
Download (PDF, 387 KB)
Download (PDF, 2.26 MB)

Fiscal Year 2007

Download (PDF, 184 KB)
Download (PDF, 628 KB)
Download (PDF, 2.15 MB)

Fiscal Year 2006

Download (PDF, 1.80 MB)
Download (PDF, 352 KB)
Download (PDF, 2.87 MB)

Fiscal Year 2005

Download (PDF, 506 KB)
Download (PDF, 1.94 MB)
Download (PDF, 89 KB)

Fiscal Year 2004

Download (PDF, 982 KB)
Download (PDF, 1.18 MB)
Download (PDF, 483 KB)

Fiscal Year 2003

Download (PDF, 293 KB)
Download (PDF, 1.16 MB)
Download (PDF, 2.33 MB)

Fiscal Year 2002

Download (PDF, 298 KB)
Download (PDF, 146 KB)Download (PDF, 2.43 MB)

Fiscal Year 2001

Download (PDF, 448 KB)

Download (PDF, 208 KB)

Fiscal Year 2000



Download (PDF, 203 KB)

Fiscal Year 1999



Download (PDF, 141 KB)

Fiscal Year 1998



Download (PDF, 1.77 MB)

Fiscal Year 1997



Download (ZIP, 16.89 MB)

Fiscal Year 1996



Download (ZIP, 4.78 MB)

Fiscal Year 1995



Download (PDF, 3.55 MB)

Latest Investor Relations publications

Upcoming Investor Relations dates at a glance

10-05-2026

Deutsche Telekom AI Investor Day

Deutsche Telekom will host an Investor Day on Monday, 10/05/2026, to explore how it is unlocking the opportunities of artificial intelligence.

More information

11-05-2026

Financial Results Release Q3 2026

On Thursday, November 5, 2026, Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its results for the third quarter of 2026.

02-25-2027

Q4 2026 Financial Results

On Thursday, 02/25/2027,  Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its  Q4 and full-year 2026 financial results.

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