2026
|
|Presentation
|
Transcript
|
Webcast
|Backup
|Interim Report/
Annual Report
|Consensus
|Media Release
|
Corporate Presentation for Investors
|
08/06/2026
|Download (PDF, 1.22 MB)
|Download (PDF, 230 KB)
|YouTube
|Download (PDF, 283 KB)
|Download (PDF, 3.37 MB)
|Download (PDF, 493 KB)
|Download (PDF, 127 KB)
|
05/13/2026
|Download (PDF, 234 KB)
2025
Annual Report 2025: Online | Download (PDF, 11.69 MB)
|
|Presentation
|
Transcript
|
Webcast
|Backup
|Interim Report/
Annual Report
|Consensus
|Media Information
|
Corporate Presentation for Investors
|
02/26/2026
|Third Quarter
13/11/2025
|Download (PDF, 464 KB)
|Download (PDF, 181 KB)
|YouTube
|Download (PDF, 783 KB)
|Download (PDF, 852 KB)
|Download (PDF, 2.28 MB)
|Download (PDF, 217 KB)
|Download (PDF, 1.56 MB)
|Second Quarter
08/07/2025
|Download (PDF, 448 KB)
|Download (PDF, 240 KB)
|YouTube
|Download (PDF, 855 KB)
|Download (PDF, 698 KB)
|Download (PDF, 332 KB)
|Download (PDF, 205 KB)
|Download (PDF, 1.52 MB)
|
05/15/2025
|Download (PDF, 717 KB)
|Download (PDF, 115 KB)
2024
Annual Report 2024: Online | Download (PDF, 3.74 MB)
HR Factbook 2024: Online | PDF | XLS
Corporate Responsibility Report 2024: Online
Corporate Governance Reports and Declarations
|
|Presentation
|
Transcript
|
Webcast
|Backup
|Interim Report/
Annual Report
|Consensus
|Media Information
|
Corporate Presentation for Investors
|
02/26/2025
|Download (PDF, 115 KB)
|Download (PDF, 1.50 MB)
|
11/14/2024
|Download (PDF, 285 KB)
|Download (PDF, 124 KB)
|Download (PDF, 2.16 MB)
|
|
✕
|
✕
|
✕
|
✕
|
✕
|
08/08/2024
|
✕
|
05/16/2024
|Download (PDF, 130 KB)
2023
Annual Report 2023: Online | Download (PDF, 3.90 MB)
HR Factbook 2023: Online | Download (PDF, 1.11 MB) | XLS (XLSX, 143 KB)
Corporate Responsibility Report 2023: Online | Download (PDF, 5.51 MB)
Corporate Governance Reports and Declarations
|
|Presentation
|
Transcript
|
Webcast
|Backup
|Interim Report/
Annual Report
|Consensus
|Media Information
|
Corporate Presentation for Investors
|
02/23/2024
|Download (PDF, 3.90 MB)
|
11/09/2023
|
08/10/2023
|
05/11/2023
|
Webinar on accounting topics for investors + analysts
01/19/2023
|
✕
|
✕
|
✕
|
✕
|
✕
|
✕
2022
Annual Report 2022: Online | Download (PDF, 5.20 MB)
HR Factbook 2022: Download (PDF, 2.35 MB)
Corporate Responsibility Report 2022: Online | Download (PDF, 6.27 MB)
Corporate Governance Reports and Declarations
|
|Presentation
|
Transcript
|
Webcast
|Backup
|Interim Report/
Annual Report
|Consensus
|Media Information
|
Corporate Presentation for Investors
|
02/23/2023
|(PDF, 196 KB)Download (PDF, 196 KB)
|
11/10/2022
|
10/12/2022
|
✕
|
✕
|
✕
|
✕
|
B2B Seminar (DigitalX)
09/13–09/14/2022
|
✕
|
✕
|
✕
|
✕
|
✕
|
✕
|
✕
|
08/11/2022
|Download (PDF, 199 KB)
|
✕
|
Announcement of Mobile Tower Sale
07/14/2022
|Download (PDF, 1.04 MB)
|✕
|
✕
|
✕
|
✕
|
✕
|
05/13/2022
|Download (PDF, 902 KB)
|Download (PDF, 126 KB)
2021
Annual Report 2021: Online | Download (PDF, 2.93 MB)
HR Factbook 2021: Online | Download (PDF, 3.55 MB)
Corporate Responsibility Report 2021: Online | Download (PDF, 6.70 MB)
Corporate Governance Reports and Declarations
|
|Presentation
|
Transcript
|
Webcast
|Backup
|Interim Report/
Annual Report
|Consensus
|Media Information
|
Corporate Presentation for Investors
|
|
|
✕
|
|
✕
|Download (PDF, 211 KB)
|
✕
|
|
✕
|
✕
|
✕
2020
Annual Report 2020: PDF (PDF, 3.59 MB)
HR Factbook 2020: Download (PDF, 3.51 MB)
Corporate Responsibility Report 2020: Online | Download (PDF, 4.91 MB)
Corporate Governance Reports and Declarations
|
|Results presentation
|
Transcript
|
Webcast
|Backup
|Interim report/
Annual report
|Consensus
|Media information
|
|Download (PDF, 771 KB)
|
|Download (PDF, 417 KB)
|
|Download (PDF, 306 KB)
2019
Annual Report 2019: Online | Download (PDF, 2.98 MB)
HR Factbook 2019: Online | Download (PDF, 2.32 MB)
Corporate Responsibility Report 2019: Online | Download (PDF, 5.36 MB)
Corporate Governance Reports and Statements
|
|Presentation
|
Transcript
|
Webcast
|Backup
|Interim Report/
Annual Report
|Consensus
|Media Information
|Download (PDF, 1.08 MB)
|Download (PDF, 1.89 MB)
|Download (PDF, 2.98 MB)
|Download (PDF, 302 KB)
|Download (PDF, 179 KB)
|Download (PDF, 911 KB)
|Download (PDF, 1.85 MB)
|Download (PDF, 869 KB)
|Download (PDF, 302 KB)
|Download (PDF, 116 KB)
|Download
|Download (PDF, 1.84 MB)
|Download (PDF, 614 KB)
|Download (PDF, 299 KB)
|Download (PDF, 106 KB)
|Download (PDF, 783 KB)
|Download (PDF, 1.63 MB)
|Download (PDF, 812 KB)
|Download (PDF, 383 KB)
|Download (PDF, 320 KB)
2018
Annual Report 2018: Online | Download (PDF, 13.71 MB)
HR Factbook 2018: Online | Download (PDF, 2.09 MB)
Corporate Responsibility Report 2018: Online | Download (PDF, 12.04 MB)
Corporate Governance Reports and Statements
2017
Annual Report 2017: Download (PDF, 5.50 MB)
HR Factbook 2017: Online | PDF (PDF, 3.55 MB)
Corporate Responsibility Report 2017: Online | PDF (PDF, 17.16 MB)
Corporate Governance Reports and Statements
2016
Annual Report 2016: Download (PDF, 2.93 MB)
HR Factbook 2016: Online | PDF (PDF, 6.56 MB)
Corporate Responsibility Report 2016: Online | PDF (PDF, 14.65 MB)
Corporate Governance Reports and Declarations
|
|Presentation
|
Transcript
|
Webcast
|Backup
|Interim Report/
Annual Report
|Consensus
|Media Information
|Download (PDF, 940 KB)
|Download (PDF, 445 KB)
|Download (PDF, 2.95 MB)
|Download (PDF, 49 KB)
|Download (PDF, 244 KB)
|Download (PDF, 798 KB)
|Download (PDF, 1.12 MB)
|Download (PDF, 2.56 MB)
|Download (PDF, 50 KB)
|Download (PDF, 244 KB)
|Download (PDF, 941 KB)
|Download (PDF, 1.07 MB)
|Download (PDF, 2.63 MB)
|Download (PDF, 49 KB)
|Download (PDF, 257 KB)
|Download (PDF, 2.19 MB)
|Download (PDF, 392 KB)
|Download (PDF, 8.65 MB)
|Download (PDF, 328 KB)
|Download (PDF, 237 KB)
|Download
|
✕
|
✕
|
✕
|
✕
|
✕
|Download (PDF, 2.63 MB)
|
✕
|
✕
|
✕
|
✕
|
✕
2015
Annual Report 2015: Download (PDF, 13.09 MB)
HR Factbook 2015: Online | Download (PDF, 2.56 MB)
Corporate Responsibility Report 2015: Online | PDF
Corporate Governance Reports and Declarations
|
|Presentation
|
Transcript
|
Webcast
|Backup
|Interim Report/
Annual Report
|Consensus
|Media Information
|Download (PDF, 2.75 MB)
|Download (PDF, 1.82 MB)
|Download (PDF, 13.09 MB)
|Download (PDF, 120 KB)
|Download (PDF, 257 KB)
|Download (PDF, 1.64 MB)
|Download (PDF, 1.06 MB)
|Download (PDF, 1.35 MB)
|Download (PDF, 53 KB)
|Download (PDF, 259 KB)
|
Second Quarter
|Download (PDF, 3.12 MB)
|Download (PDF, 1.12 MB)
|Download (PDF, 1.54 MB)
|Download (PDF, 61 KB)
|Download (PDF, 255 KB)
|
First Quarter
|Download (PDF, 732 KB)
|Download (PDF, 1.02 MB)
|Download (PDF, 1.33 MB)
|Download (PDF, 59 KB)
|Download (PDF, 185 KB)
|
✕
|
✕
|
✕
|
✕
|Download (PDF, 441 KB)
|
✕
|
✕
|
✕
|
✕
|
✕
|
✕
2014
Annual Report 2014: Download (PDF, 8.29 MB)
HR Factbook 2014: Online | Download (PDF, 1.90 MB)
Corporate Responsibility Report 2014: Online | PDF
|
|Presentation
|
Transcript
|
Webcast
|Backup
|Interim Report/ Annual Report
|Consensus
|Media Information
|Download (PDF, 2.27 MB)
|
✕
|
✕
|Download (PDF, 1.03 MB)
|Download (PDF, 8.29 MB)
|Download (PDF, 67 KB)
|Download (PDF, 109 KB)
|Download (PDF, 443 KB)
|Download (PDF, 1.16 MB)
|Download (PDF, 804 KB)
|Download (PDF, 61 KB)
|Download (PDF, 257 KB)
|Download (PDF, 456 KB)
|Download (PDF, 1.05 MB)
|Download (PDF, 731 KB)
|Download (PDF, 51 KB)
|Download (PDF, 108 KB)
|Download (PDF, 467 KB)
|Download (PDF, 0.99 MB)
|Download (PDF, 715 KB)
|Download (PDF, 50 KB)
|Download (PDF, 313 KB)
|Download (PDF, 457 KB)
|
✕
|
✕
|
✕
|
✕
|
✕
|
✕
|Download (PDF, 441 KB)
|
✕
|
✕
|
✕
|
✕
|
✕
|
✕
2013
Annual Report 2013: Download (PDF, 6.86 MB)
HR Factbook 2013: Download (PDF, 4.14 MB)
Corporate Responsibility Report 2013: Online
2012
Annual Report 2012: Download (PDF, 4.10 MB)
HR Factbook 2012: Download (PDF, 5.90 MB)
Corporate Responsibility Report 2012: Online
2011 - 1995