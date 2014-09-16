Webinar: Deutsche Telekom for Socially Responsible Investors

Please note: This event was conducted in English.



There is ample evidence that long-term business success is linked to a well-integrated Corporate Responsibility strategy. In light of SRI's growing relevance and increasing investor interest, we would like to offer you this webinar, which provides an overview of Deutsche Telekom's ESG (Ecological Social and Governance) approaches currently discussed most often.

Expert

Birgit Klesper

Senior Vice President Corporate Responsibility and Group Transformational Change