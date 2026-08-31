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Corporate Governance

Sound, systematic corporate governance is particularly important for an international group such as Deutsche Telekom with its many subsidiaries and associates. The Company complies with legal requirements, national provisions, such as the recommendations of the Government Commission on the German Corporate Governance Code, as well as with international standards.

The Supervisory Board and the Board of Management are convinced that sound corporate governance, taking company and industry-specific issues into account, is an important building block for the future success of Deutsche Telekom AG. Accordingly, responsibility for compliance with the principles of sound corporate governance is vested in senior management.

Information about the remuneration of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board.

View the Remuneration Report
View the Remuneration Report

Articles of incorporation, reports and declarations

Here you will find Deutsche Telekom's Articles of Incorporation, the Corporate Governance Statement, the Declaration of Conformity and the Report of the Supervisory Board. You will also find an overview of reportable share transactions.

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