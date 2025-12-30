Declaration of Conformity pursuant to § 161 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz – AktG)

I.

The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Telekom AG hereby declare that in the period since submission of the most recent declaration of conformity pursuant to § 161 AktG on 30 December 2024, Deutsche Telekom AG has complied with the recommendations of the Government Commission on the German Corporate Governance Code announced by the Federal Ministry of Justice on 27 June 2022, in the official section of the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger), with the exception of a precautionarily declared deviation from recommendation B.4 (early re-appointment under special circumstances).

Reason for the as a mere precaution declared deviation from recommendation B.4 in the past:

According to recommendation B.4, any re-appointment of a member of the management board before the end of one year prior to the end of the term of appointment with concurrent termination of the current appointment shall only happen if special circumstances apply. On 27 January 2025, Mr. Timotheus Höttges was re-appointed as Chairman of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG by the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Telekom AG for the period from 1 February 2025 until 31 December 2028. At the same time the current appointment for the period until 31 December 2026 was terminated with effect as of the end of 31 January 2025.

Deutsche Telekom AG believes that there were special circumstances for the earlier re-appointment. In particular, strategic reasons required to safe-guard continuity in the person of the Chairman of the Board of Management beyond 31 December 2026 for the company.

Deutsche Telekom AG nonetheless declared, as a matter of precaution, that it deviates from recommendation B.4 with the early re-appointment of Mr. Timotheus Höttges as member of the Board of Management. This declaration was made to avoid any legal uncertainty. Deutsche Telekom AG intends to comply with the recommendation B.4 again for future re-appointments of members of the Board of Management.

II.

The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Telekom AG further declare that as of today Deutsche Telekom AG will fully comply with the recommendations of the Government Commission on the German Corporate Governance Code announced by the Federal Ministry of Justice on 27 June 2022, in the official section of the Federal Gazette (Bundesanzeiger).

Bonn, December 30, 2025

For the Supervisory Board For the Management Board

Dr. Frank Appel Timotheus Höttges