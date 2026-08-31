Footage from the AI Factory in Munich, Part 2
The video material shows the inside of the AI Factory. It begins with an exterior view of a POD and then shows its interior.
Footage from the AI Factory in Munich, Part 1
The footage shows the inside of the AI Factory. It begins with an exterior view of a POD, then shows its interior.
Footage of the installation of the sculpture "Gran elefant dret"
The footage shows the installation of the sculpture "Gran elefant dret." With this work, Spanish artist Miquel Barceló pays tribute to his love of Africa—and, through his large elephant balancing upright on its trunk, shows that the impossible can become possible. With the ceremonial unveiling of the nearly 26-foot-tall sculpture in front of its corporate headquarters in Bonn, Deutsche Telekom opened its anniversary celebration, "30 Jahre Telekom," on 07/10/2025.
Footage Service - Service Technician Visit
Anyone who orders a new Telekom connection or switches to Telekom will often receive a visit from a service technician. The footage provides a condensed look at what happens during the visit and how customers receive advice on site.
Footage T Phone
The footage features T Phone Pro, Deutsche Telekom's 5G smartphone. It includes outdoor and indoor shots with a female and a male model, as well as product close-ups from different camera angles.
Footage Optical fiber rollout using civil engineering methods
Footage from a Deutsche Telekom Optical fiber construction site. It shows the individual steps of the civil engineering process from different camera angles, including drone footage.
Optical fiber blowing footage
This footage shows the complete Optical fiber blowing process. It includes shots of the blowing machine, the blowing process itself, installation of the optical fiber splice closure, and final placement in the module carrier.
Bonn site footage – short version
The video footage shows Deutsche Telekom AG headquarters and Telekom mobility services. It includes drone footage as well as exterior and interior shots of the buildings.
Bonn site footage – long version
The video footage shows Deutsche Telekom AG headquarters and Telekom mobility services. It includes drone footage, exterior and interior shots of the buildings, and lively scenes with people. The material's usage rights are limited to Germany, and the footage is available upon request only. Please send inquiries by email to: tv-film@telekom.de
Footage New Work
Our work culture is changing—in our methods and our mindset. Hybrid meetings, working on the go, and mobile work with smartphones and tablets are all part of it. A new culture of trust, personal responsibility, agility, and freedom are also part of the picture—New Work at Deutsche Telekom covers a wide range of topics. The material's usage rights are limited to Germany, and the footage is available only upon request. Please send inquiries by email to: tv-film@telekom.de
Footage Shop
Telekom shops offer customers a new world of experiences—the goal is to turn customers into fans. Even in the age of digitalization, stores remain important showcases for our products and solutions. The video material shows conversations with advisors and scenes from the shop on Landgrabenweg in Bonn. The material's usage rights are limited to Germany, and the footage is available only upon request. Please send inquiries by email to: tv-film@telekom.de