Video Footage

Footage New Work

Our work culture is changing—in our methods and our mindset. Hybrid meetings, working on the go, and mobile work with smartphones and tablets are all part of it. A new culture of trust, personal responsibility, agility, and freedom are also part of the picture—New Work at Deutsche Telekom covers a wide range of topics. The material's usage rights are limited to Germany, and the footage is available only upon request. Please send inquiries by email to: tv-film@telekom.de