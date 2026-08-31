Protection of Minors

We support the safe use of cell phones and the internet

Whether on the playground, on the bus, or with friends after homework, cool cell phones and children’s hands have long gone together. Studies show that 95 percent of 12- to 19-year-olds have a smartphone with internet access. Of these, 87 percent use their devices every day to communicate with friends on social media, for entertainment, and for learning. For children and teens, smartphones and apps have long replaced traditional media as their primary source of information.

Today, children practice and learn how to behave in traffic as a matter of course. Pedestrian and bicycle licenses are considered a required part of elementary school programs almost everywhere. The same must apply to the digital highways. Deutsche Telekom has been advocating for this for years and provides families with appropriate resources, whether in the form of specific products, technical safety measures, or information. Banning children or teens from accessing new media is not the right approach. Deutsche Telekom also actively participates in various initiatives and associations and, together with other partners, supports broader ideas and approaches to improve youth protection and adapt it more quickly to current developments.

Media literacy

Using new media is not an issue that affects young people alone. Deutsche Telekom is committed to helping people of all ages use new technologies confidently and safely. In our "Media literacy" section, you can find additional information.