Protection of Minors

Committed to initiatives and associations
Deutsche Telekom takes part in various initiatives and associations, where it promotes active child protection in the digital world through information and education.
JusProg
Younger children should only „surf“ in a protected environment (such as FragFinn mentioned above). However, these offerings are not appealing to older children and young people. Parents then need other technical tools to give children and young people more freedom without having to constantly look over their shoulder.
To support this, the nonprofit association JusProg e.V. developed the JusProg filtering software. The software can help parents let their children browse independently while providing better protection against sexual content or violence. Deutsche Telekom operated its own child protection software until 2016. To better meet the needs of rapidly evolving technology, different operating systems, and a highly diverse market, JusProg and Telekom now combine their expertise and are working on a shared, effective protection program.
Telekom therefore donated its child protection software to the association and also became a member. In March 2017, the JusProg youth protection program for Windows, which builds on Telekom's former child protection software, was recognized for the first time under the new § 11 Youth Media Protection State Treaty (JMStV). In addition to the Windows software, an app for Android and iOS is now also available. More
Nummer gegen Kummer
A free telephone counseling service for children, teens, and parents. More
Sicher Digital
Deutsche Telekom’s free security tips help you protect yourself and your data in your digital everyday life. More
Teachtoday
Teachtoday is a Deutsche Telekom initiative that promotes safe, confident media use. The initiative supports children & teens, parents & grandparents, and education professionals with practical, everyday tips and materials. More