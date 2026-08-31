Sustainable supply chains
We take responsibility for human rights and environmental protection throughout our global supply chains. Together with our suppliers, we continuously work to advance sustainable standards, for a future-ready supply chain.
We take responsibility for human rights and environmental protection throughout our global supply chains. Together with our suppliers, we continuously work to advance sustainable standards, for a future-ready supply chain.
As part of our Group policies, we are committed to respecting and promoting human rights and protecting the environment throughout global supply chains. This commitment has shaped how we do business for more than two decades and is a core part of our corporate culture.
We work with more than 20,000 direct suppliers in over 150 countries. Through clear sustainability standards, established risk management, including regular supplier reviews, and close, collaborative dialogue, we actively engage our suppliers. We support them in meeting our requirements and in making sustainable progress together throughout the supply chain:
Through these activities and measures, we continuously work to make global supply chains sustainable and fit for the future.