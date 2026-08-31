Sustainable Lifestyle

Technological progress gives individual customers many options for making their own lives more sustainable. This is exactly where we, Deutsche Telekom, come in: We aim to systematically leverage the many sustainability benefits of modern technologies. To do this, we continually develop innovative, forward-looking solutions.

Sustainable from production to disposal

To offer individual and business customers sustainable products, services, and solutions, we consider the entire life cycle.

When selecting our suppliers, sustainability performance is one of our established evaluation criteria.

In the manufacturing process , for example, we increasingly use sustainable materials and colors, along with environmentally friendly, resource-efficient packaging approaches.

During the utilization phase, independent certifications such as the Blue Angel or the TÜV Green Label help customers identify particularly energy-efficient and environmentally friendly devices. With Fairphone, we offer the first device with a Fairtrade label. Rental models, for example for Routers or receivers, enable devices to be used for an especially long time, conserving resources and reducing emissions. We also identify products and services with particular environmental or social added value using the Sustainability Label, which is awarded based on strict criteria.

Business customers can choose from holistic products and solutions that help save resources and reduce emissions through efficiency improvements.

Many of our products and services also help advance social goals, as adopted by the United Nations in 2017 through the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). For example, by sourcing 100 percent of our electricity needs from renewable energy worldwide, we enable customers to browse the internet in a climate-neutral way and contribute to SDG 13, “Climate Action.”

Efficient take-back processes and collaboration with certified specialist companies for refurbishment and recycling also help ensure that, at the end of their useful life, products or resources can continue to be used wherever possible in line with the circular economy .

Measuring progress

A sustainable product portfolio plays an important role in making business models fit for the future. Each year, we use clear metrics, key performance indicators (KPIs), to review the share sustainable products contribute to Group revenue. We also calculate the positive CO2 effects that customers achieve by using our products. We have these metrics independently verified and report them in our annual CR report.