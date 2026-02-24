"Switch language"

Climate protection at Deutsche Telekom

1 min read

The climate crisis is a challenge humanity has never faced before. Fast and decisive action needs to be taken by politicians, businesses and individuals to keep global warming below the critical 1.5-degree danger line. As Europe’s leading telecommunications provider, Deutsche Telekom also wants to be a pioneer in environmental protection. Sustainability is written into the corporate strategy. Social and ecological consequences are taken into account from the very outset of every business decision-making process.

Climate protection at Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom is consistently committed to a climate-neutral and resource-efficient economy and lifestyle.

By setting its own specific, measurable climate targets, the company is helping meet the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting the increase in average global temperatures to 1.5 degree Celsius and fulfilling its responsibility for a climate-friendly society.  

Employees from a range of different areas are working specifically to make influential aspects of the company's core business, such as network operation, office buildings and shops, more sustainable and climate-friendly.

Confirmed by experts

The Group's climate targets are purposely aligned with scientific research. The independent Science Based Targets initiative has confirmed that Deutsche Telekom is making a contribution to achieving the important 1.5-degree target in doing so.   

The most important climate targets at a glance

  • Greenhouse gas neutral in own operation (Scope 1 & 2) since 2025.
    • Nearly complete reduction of our emissions (more than 94% compared to 2017).
    • Residual emissions are neutralized through high-quality CO2 sequestration projects.
    • Purchase of 100 percent electricity from renewable energies worldwide since 2021.
  • Reduction of emissions in the supply chain as well as in the usage phase by our customers (Scope 1-3) by 55 percent compared to 2020 by 2030
  • Climate neutrality (net zero emissions) along the entire value chain (Scope 3) by 2040 at the latest

FAQs on climate protection

FAQ

Additional Content

More Information

Media information: Telekom tightens its climate targets