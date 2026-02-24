Climate protection at Deutsche Telekom

By setting its own specific, measurable climate targets, the company is helping meet the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting the increase in average global temperatures to 1.5 degree Celsius and fulfilling its responsibility for a climate-friendly society.

Employees from a range of different areas are working specifically to make influential aspects of the company's core business, such as network operation, office buildings and shops, more sustainable and climate-friendly.

Confirmed by experts

The Group's climate targets are purposely aligned with scientific research. The independent Science Based Targets initiative has confirmed that Deutsche Telekom is making a contribution to achieving the important 1.5-degree target in doing so.

The most important climate targets at a glance

Greenhouse gas neutral in own operation (Scope 1 & 2) since 2025. Nearly complete reduction of our emissions (more than 94% compared to 2017). Residual emissions are neutralized through high-quality CO2 sequestration projects. Purchase of 100 percent electricity from renewable energies worldwide since 2021.

Reduction of emissions in the supply chain as well as in the usage phase by our customers (Scope 1-3) by 55 percent compared to 2020 by 2030

Climate neutrality (net zero emissions) along the entire value chain (Scope 3) by 2040 at the latest

FAQs on climate protection

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