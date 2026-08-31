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Debt capital strategy

The strategy of Deutsche Telekom is covered by a financial strategy with three key core points:

  • Attractive dividend policy for shareholders
  • Security for investors
  • Increase of the company value

Having undisputed access to the debt capital markets at all times is the core objective of Deutsche Telekom's debt capital strategy.

Please click the terms below for more details on the cornerstones of our debt financing strategy.

Latest Investor Relations publications

Upcoming Investor Relations dates at a glance

10-05-2026

Deutsche Telekom AI Investor Day

Deutsche Telekom will host an Investor Day on Monday, 10/05/2026, to explore how it is unlocking the opportunities of artificial intelligence.

More information

11-05-2026

Financial Results Release Q3 2026

On Thursday, November 5, 2026, Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its results for the third quarter of 2026.

02-25-2027

Q4 2026 Financial Results

On Thursday, 02/25/2027,  Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its  Q4 and full-year 2026 financial results.

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