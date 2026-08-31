Financing mix

With financial debt (without leases) of approx. EUR 114 billion, Deutsche Telekom is one of Europe's largest bond issuers. In addition to bonds, Deutsche Telekom also uses commercial papers and promissory notes.
Below you will find more information about Deutsche Telekom's financial instruments.
With financial debt (without leases) of approx. EUR 114 billion, Deutsche Telekom is one of Europe's largest bond issuers. In addition to bonds, Deutsche Telekom also uses commercial papers and promissory notes.