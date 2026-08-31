Commercial Paper

The information on this and the following web pages does not constitute an offer to sell, or an invitation of an offer to buy, any securities mentioned on these web pages. Please check either "correct" or "incorrect" with respect to the following statement:

I am not currently in the United States. I am not a resident of the United States, or otherwise a "U.S. person" as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

The above statement is: