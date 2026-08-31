Commercial Paper

In addition to long-term debt capital financing through bonds, we ensure our short-term debt capital financing by issuing commercial papers (CPs). Deutsche Telekom does not use CPs in any way to provide liquidity or as an instrument to safeguard liquidity. We use CPs to optimize finance costs, since the interest cost of CPs is generally much lower than the burden of our existing credit lines. The CP Program therefore serves to optimize the interest expense and is not part of the presented liquidity reserve. Our global CP Program enables both issues in the European CP market (ECP) and in the U.S. CP market (USCP). The maximum volume is limited to USD 20 billion; the term can vary between 1 and 365 days. As of June 30, 2026, Deutsche Telekom had not issued any CPs.
|Issuer:
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Deutsche Telekom AG
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Program amount:
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USD 20,000,000,000
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Arranger:
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Citibank
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ECP Dealers:
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Barclays, Citigroup, Commerzbank, Credit Suisse, LBBW, Natwest Markets + The Dealer of the Day
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USCP Dealers
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Barclays, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs & Co, J.P. Morgan, MUFG, RBC Capital Markets
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Terms:
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up to 365 days
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Document
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