Sustainable Portfolio

Shop sustainably: products and solutions that make a positive contribution to climate protection and help address environmental and social challenges.
Speedport 7 represents the next step in the development of sustainable home networking devices. Its housing is made of approximately 90 percent recycled plastic. The packaging is completely plastic-free, made from FSC-certified recycled cardboard, and printed with plant-based inks. Reusing devices is a key part of conserving resources: With Telekom’s rental model, routers are refurbished and, wherever possible, put back into use after customers return them. Speedport 7 is also part of this system. The RDK-based software enables regular updates and ensures stable, secure operation.
We designed the Speedport Smart 4 with sustainability in mind every step of the way. That means we’re protecting the environment by using far fewer natural resources, cutting CO₂ emissions, and reducing plastic waste. The housing is made from 90 percent recycled plastic, and the packaging is plastic-free—making it easy to recycle as paper. Most of the paper we use is recycled or comes from sustainable forestry (FSC certified). Plus, we strictly limit the use of harmful substances (for example, in electronic components) well beyond legal requirements.
The Trade In concept from Magyar Telekom is an online solution available since December 2024. It gives customers the opportunity to sell their used phones, tablets, and game consoles directly to the refurbishing partner Recommerce and have the value of their phone paid out to their bank account. Each device traded in saves an average of 36.54 kg CO2eq per smartphone and 52.32 kg CO2eq per tablet in emissions. This also helps reduce the negative impact of extracting valuable raw materials and rare earths. The Trade In program and the subsequent refurbishment of devices open up access to high-quality technology at affordable prices for people with lower incomes, making digital participation easier for everyone.
With Magenta's Trade-In program, you can make a real difference for the environment. When you trade in your old smartphone as you buy a new one, you help valuable resources get reused and reduce electronic waste. Returned devices are professionally inspected, refurbished, and many get a second life. Plus, you benefit from attractive discounts on your new smartphone.
Both the MagentaTV One and MagentaTV Stick (2nd generation) feature housings made primarily from bio-based and recycled plastics. The packaging is also plastic-free and takes additional sustainability aspects into account: it contains no protective films or plastic stickers, and the printing inks are soy-based. The packaging inserts are made from so-called "Paperfoam," a renewable raw material that can be disposed of with paper waste.
The rollout of MagentaTV One and MagentaTV Stick with the #GreenMagenta label is taking place gradually across the various national Telekom companies.
The Eco-SIM card body is made from 100% recycled plastic. It meets all the technical requirements for a consumer SIM card and, despite its light weight (2.1g), helps make a significant contribution to annual CO2 savings. Each SIM card saves 0.009kg of CO2. With around 9 million Telekom consumer SIM cards, that's an annual reduction of 81 tons of CO2.
Our Speed Home WLAN comes equipped with Wi-Fi 6 technology, which increases transfer speeds and improves efficiency.
We designed Speed Home WLAN with a focus on sustainability. The housing is made almost entirely from recycled plastic. The packaging is plastic-free and made from recycled paper. All printing uses plant-based inks on paper from sustainable forestry (FSC certified), just like the user manual, which we’ve reduced to a minimum to save paper. You can also access a full user manual digitally.
To help reduce energy consumption, we’ve added an ON/OFF switch for longer periods away, and for regular nighttime standby, you can set up automated controls through our routers.
Our mobile Wi-Fi hotspot, complete with SIM card and data allowance, makes it all possible.
We've taken the MagentaZuhause Schnellstart 3 (SSP3) and, together with the manufacturer, made it even more sustainable. Our goal: to significantly reduce the use of natural resources, cut CO₂ emissions, and limit the use of harmful substances by going beyond legal requirements with plant-based printing inks and water-based housing coatings. Today, the SSP3 housing is made from more than 90 percent recycled plastic, and the paper and cardboard we use are made from over 90 percent recycled cellulose (FSC RECYCLED certified). The SSP3 packaging is now completely free of plastics, and the printing inks are plant-based—so you can easily recycle it with your paper waste. Since July 2023, we've been offering the SSP3 as a rental with the Endgeräte Service Paket (EGSP)—our first step toward a circular economy and another way we're reducing CO₂ emissions.
MagentaZuhause Schnellstart
Packaging for the Speedphone and Sinus series now contains at least 70 percent recycled paper, with most packages also reduced in size. No plastic is used to protect the products anymore. User manuals have been shortened to the essentials and are now made entirely from recycled paper (full manuals are, of course, available at www.telekom.de/hilfe). Because we no longer use plastic, we save an estimated 800 kg of plastic every year. By reducing packaging volume, skipping so-called unboxing experiences, and streamlining user manuals, we save about 25 tons of paper annually. On top of that, our products continue to meet the Blue Angel environmental standard (UZ-131), which stands for low energy use and low emissions.
agood company is a Swedish business that’s taking on everyday items that harm the environment. They replace plastic with plants and give new life to materials that would otherwise end up as waste. Every product is fully circular—thanks to their innovative agood loop™ system, where all materials are reused. With the same CO2 footprint as a single phone case made in China, they produce 470 cases in Sweden.
We sustainably renew the used devices we buy back. Every ReUse MyMobile device is fully certified, expertly refurbished, and passes a leading industry quality check. This gives smartphones a second life and helps conserve resources—even the eco-friendly packaging is biodegradable. Refurbished smartphones are 100% fully functional, just like new. In addition to a 24-month warranty, we’re the first provider to offer our mobile insurance coverage for refurbished devices, starting now. With a ReUse MyMobile smartphone, you can save up to 200 euros compared to buying new, while making a real difference for the environment.
As part of the “Take Back & Recycle” program in Croatia, we collect electronic waste, which is then recycled in an environmentally friendly way. Recycling e-waste helps reduce the demand for primary resources and creates a positive impact on the climate.
The goal of the program is to reduce e-waste, greenhouse gas emissions (CO2), and the use of hazardous materials that can harm human health and the environment. We also raise public awareness about the issue of environmental pollution.
Refurbished smartphones from Magenta help conserve resources and reduce CO2 emissions. When you choose a refurbished smartphone, you’re making a positive impact on the environment in several ways: Each device saves up to 57 kilograms of CO2. Plus, we help preserve up to 100 liters of natural water resources for every refurbished smartphone. All Magenta refurbished smartphones use only original parts, and every device undergoes a rigorous 83-point quality check. And because Magenta customers also call and surf on a CO2-neutral network, you get a truly eco-friendly product.
To support environmental protection, raise public awareness about the issue of electronic waste pollution, and position Telekom as a socially responsible company, we launched the "Eco-Initiative."
The "Eco-Initiative" rewards every Telekom private customer who returns their old, unused, or damaged mobile device at a Telekom shop with a discount, which can be used toward the purchase of a new device when renewing their contract. In this way, we encourage our customers to take part and help reduce electronic waste.
Collected devices are handed over to the recycling partner for refurbishment.
Additionally, Telekom has committed to planting as many trees as the number of returned and collected old phones.
In everyday life, at work, and during your free time, digitalization is reshaping nearly every aspect of our lives—across all generations. We want everyone to help shape these changes in a positive, active, and equal way. Telekom is committed to making a meaningful contribution. That also means using digital media responsibly and with a critical eye. That’s why the Telekom initiative “Medien, aber sicher” is dedicated to building trust and helping people form their own opinions online.
A little monster watches over kids as they take their first steps online: That’s “AwareNessi – the Cyber Activity Book.” Our playful dragon connects with children and young people ages 8 to 12. This strategic security awareness product empowers them to stand up to cybercrime. We help kids spot subscription traps, recognize phishing, and understand the impact of fake news—never by lecturing, but through stories, crafts, and games. This way, we give them the most valuable thing we have: the tools they need for a safe and successful digital future.
That’s what social sustainability is all about: We help kids get ready for a vibrant, joyful web where learning is fun, everyone has the same opportunities, and no one is left out. Only IT crooks have to stay outside.
With the DIGITAL@School Community, we want to support every child as they become confident, active, and self-determined creators in our digital age. That's why we've made it our mission to make STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) tangible and accessible. We show each group in ways that speak to them that coding isn't a foreign language—and can actually be a lot of fun. Together with the kids, we create moments of success that inspire them to keep going. We also teach media literacy so everyone can use digital media responsibly.
With around 600 team members, we take on social responsibility through the “DIGITAL@School” initiative and volunteer in schools and other educational institutions.
We’re building the digital future—and we’re going a step further by taking on the ambitious challenge of shaping the ethics of that future. We’re fighting for a hate-free web and inviting young people to join us in driving positive change. Our goal is to give young people the tools, knowledge, and a voice they need to stand up to hate online. To make an even greater impact and reach as many young people as possible, our Telekom for Macedonia Foundation is partnering with UNICEF. Only together can we make sure hate never becomes the norm. United for a web free of hate!
DTSE SK is the first company in Slovakia to offer its own two-year study program for senior students, piloted at the U3A in Bratislava (University of Economics). This program is part of the official university curriculum and includes 28 unique lectures, culminating in a graduation ceremony and diploma presentation.
By joining our study program, students strengthen their skills and knowledge of modern technologies, learn about risks in the digital and online world, and gain skills to help prevent them. They also become more aware of sustainable lifestyles and learn how to put them into practice.
Solutions for greater sustainability in your own operations.
For over 5 years, Telekom’s business customers have been able to use the buyback program for used smartphones and tablets. Together with Teqcycle, Telekom offers a complete mobile device cycle. It’s simple, secure, and sustainable:
- Maximum data security in compliance with GDPR
- Documented data deletion (IMEI-based)
- Sustainable logistics with reusable shipping containers included
Save resources with the mobile device cycle:
- Reuse: Extending the lifecycle through remarketing as the top priority
- Recycling: Proper recovery of raw materials when reuse isn’t possible
Airport Collaborative Decision Making (A-CDM) improves coordination between airports, air traffic control, ground handling, and airlines. This reduces emissions and fuel consumption, minimizing environmental impact. Passengers benefit from fewer delays, and each flight saves an average of around 92 kg of CO2.
With our advanced A-CDM solution, including the Pre-Departure Sequencer (PDS), we deliver greater efficiency, transparency, and punctuality. As a leading provider of A-CDM solutions, we help airports and partners make flight operations more environmentally sustainable and economically efficient.
Many companies face the challenge of managing devices like smartphones and tablets and ensuring they are properly processed after use. Short device lifespans and costly repairs contribute to the growing problem of electronic waste. In Croatia, we offer Device as a Service—comprehensive device management for business customers, including a manufacturer’s warranty for the entire contract period. The service covers repairs and device replacement to help lower costs and minimize downtime. By extending the average lifespan of devices from three to five years, the DaaS model reduces electronic waste, supports the circular economy, and saves CO2 emissions by cutting the energy needed to manufacture new devices.
At the push of a button, save 109.7 tons of CO2 and cut electricity use by over 30,000 kWh—how does that work? With time tracking via app: simple, fast, and digital. Just tap the start or end button to record your working hours. The time is then automatically booked in SAP and can be viewed by employees at any time. To delete a recorded time, just swipe left.
The results speak for themselves: by switching from terminal tracking to the app, we not only save valuable CO2, but also reduce the high maintenance effort and energy demand for server and network infrastructure at the terminals. Plus, there’s no need for all those miles driven every year for on-site maintenance.
We live our goal of enabling our customers to be more sustainable—every day, right here in our own company. And it’s not just Telekom: other organizations will also find the app appealing. If you’re interested, we’d love to hear from you anytime.
Do good, talk about it, and share it. That’s #greenmagenta.
Lower your CO2 emissions and let us help you reach your climate protection goals by moving your on-premise data center to our more energy-efficient colocation data center. Our Telekom Cloud&Data Center in Budapest offers rack-based or square meter-based colocation services with metered power usage and guaranteed high availability for infrastructure services: power supply, cooling, fire detection and suppression, and physical security. We are committed to continually modernizing our infrastructure to achieve even better energy efficiency and sustainability targets throughout our entire value chain.
How do we do this? By investing in energy efficiency and our own infrastructure, which is powered by green energy. Our investments in recent years have led to significant improvements in overall sustainable operations.
Colocation Data Center Budapest
IntraSelect SD-WAN enables global connectivity for customer sites using a single device (Single Box). This saves more than 30 percent in CO2 emissions, since there’s no need for separate endpoint devices for overlay (central network intelligence) and underlay (hybrid MPLS and Internet connections). You can also implement local security features or 5G/LTE connectivity directly on the device, creating even more savings. The technical instances for central network intelligence (controllers) for IntraSelect SD-WAN always run in the Open Telekom Cloud (OTC). The Open Telekom Cloud is powered 100 percent by renewable energy and uses 30 percent less energy than comparable data centers. IntraSelect SD-WAN uses zero-touch provisioning to set up customer sites, which conserves additional resources and helps optimize the time service technicians spend on site. Learn more…
SD-X (Software Defined Everything) means that a software-controlled central management unit is located in the cloud. This unit is no longer just responsible for organizing the network of individual endpoints, but also configures and manages the internal network infrastructure remotely.
The product is designed to manage multiple access points within a complex, unified system, reduce hardware requirements, simplify processes, and avoid unnecessary energy consumption.
This allows us to meet various needs and requirements with optimal technical configuration. However, the most common customer request or complex use case is when the service is based on the Meraki MX68CW device. This device enables the delivery of a complex service by installing just a single device from the cloud, instead of four devices that previously had to be installed on site.
This saves up to 43 kg of CO2 per access point and also helps to avoid unnecessary electronic waste, raw material extraction, and hardware production.
Large enterprises are increasingly faced with the challenge of managing device fleets and procuring new hardware. At the same time, meeting ESG goals while fulfilling demanding IT requirements for employee devices can be tough. To address these needs, we've partnered with regional provider ACP TEKAEF and local recycler AfB to extend the lifespan of smartphones, tablets, and laptops to five years per device. This approach helps us protect the environment, reduce the need for valuable resources, and ensure that devices are recycled in an environmentally friendly way at the end of their life. Our hardware also comes with sustainable accessories to prevent damage, and includes a replacement service to minimize costly repairs. In addition, our self-care portal streamlines the management of all orders, exchange tickets, and returns. Our regional pick-up and return service further reduces additional costs. By implementing our Hardware Management Service (HMS), we extend the lifecycle of devices by 40 percent and improve the environmental footprint per device by 40 percent. For a company managing 1,000 devices per year, this could reduce CO2 equivalent emissions by more than 20 tons.
Managing smartphones and tablets is often complex for many businesses. Plus, many devices are replaced at the end—or even before the end—of their lifecycle and are then left unused or not properly recycled.
With Telekom’s Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) solution, powered by Everphone or TKD, we take care of the entire device management process for our business customers and ensure a closed loop for mobile devices. This helps secure valuable resources and gives many smartphones and tablets a much longer lifespan.
DaaS – More practicality and sustainability, all in one solution.
Our cloud-based telephony and collaboration solution makes a measurable, positive impact on climate protection. By reducing the need for traditional phone systems and desk phones, you can also minimize in-person meetings. Thanks to video conferencing with Cloud PBX 2.0, travel—and therefore emissions—can be avoided. You also need fewer conference rooms, since meetings can take place from anywhere. Learn more
The 'Telekom Sustainability Manager' is an innovative software-as-a-service solution designed for sustainability managers in mid-sized and large companies. Starting in 2025, it helps you meet the challenge of creating a CSRD-compliant sustainability report. The solution streamlines reporting with integrated guides, delivers accurate CO2 footprint calculations, and increases transparency across your supply chain. A comprehensive solution for efficient sustainability management.
Telekom Sustainability Manager
Telekom’s universal CPE (uCPE) device brings together and virtualizes all network functions in a single box—SD-WAN, firewall, route optimization, and more. Traditionally, each of these functions required a separate device. Having so many devices meant more space, more electricity, and more cooling were needed at your site. The new uCPE box, with its single-box design and streamlined logistics, supports stronger sustainability goals. When you only need one device on-site, you can significantly cut energy use and the effort needed for transport. The uCPE box also includes reserve CPU chips that can be activated as your needs grow, so there’s no need to order a larger box later. This also helps lower the product’s CO2 footprint. Learn more
Our innovative Remote Testlab solution lets you access test units around the clock and run both manual and automated tests on real hardware. Usually, this would require significant travel and resources. We make it possible for you to access and test centrally managed test units from anywhere in the world—no need to board a plane. There’s also no need to ship complex hardware test units to development partners anymore. Today, we support the vehicle development process in particular, and in the future, we’ll also offer new options for in-car software developers and system integrators.
Who really knows exactly how and with what all the goods and products our customers offer are made? Their SAP systems do! SAP solutions can help you keep a clear overview when it comes to producing more sustainably and using resources more efficiently. We run SAP systems for our customers on our cloud solutions with state-of-the-art technology and 100 percent renewable energy. This way, we make an important contribution so our customers can operate sustainably.
Cloud solutions for modern SAP® landscapes
Legacy systems are a security risk and bad for the environment. Our M.A.R.S. archives legacy data and makes it available to all users on the Open Telekom Cloud. Our cloud servers run on 100 percent renewable energy and are maintained by our own security experts. This way, we protect both the environment and your data. M.A.R.S.
Low Carbon Mobility Management (LCMM) is a service that includes an app measuring the driving behavior of car and truck drivers using transparent metrics and a standardized algorithm. It displays the efficiency profile, driving characteristics, and an assessment of driving behavior—both during and after the trip. LCMM helps users save 8–15 percent on fuel and related greenhouse gas emissions. By using this data to optimize routes and tours, you can also reduce travel time and costs.
SmartSpaces is a platform designed to make building management more efficient, comfortable, and sustainable.
As part of the EnOcean Alliance, we use a range of battery-free and wireless sensors and actuators that power themselves from their environment. Once the hardware is installed, you can start saving energy right away. Based on the measured data, devices are managed intelligently from the cloud.
You can expand the sustainability module with many other SmartSpaces modules, such as the desk sharing app. Learn more...
Companies looking to implement IoT solutions often face lengthy proof-of-concept phases and expensive testing cycles—just to find out if their products deliver the performance and battery life they need. There’s no guarantee of success, since a wide range of design and deployment factors can affect the outcome, and there are many possible sources of error. The IoT Solution Optimizer helps you reliably cut significant development costs and ensures long-term IoT solution viability for a more sustainable product launch. This innovative tool uses patented digital twin modeling technology. You can model a wide range of projects, scenarios, and components with highly accurate results in just minutes.
The goal of this solution is to improve water consumption analysis, simplify data collection and monitoring, and provide actionable recommendations for water rights holders—such as municipal water utilities and authorities, counties, or farmers—by:
- Automated, regular measurement for each well with automatic data processing for further analysis
- Provision of appropriate measuring devices with SIM cards to record water consumption every hour
- Access to the web-based IoT solution CoT (Cloud of Things) for storing and visualizing measurement data
Value of the solution:
- The digital, hourly "instant report" of water withdrawals streamlines reporting to the authorities.
- Automating the recording of monthly submeter readings standardizes the process, so nothing gets overlooked.
Sustainability benefits:
- Automatic transmission of water usage data eliminates the need for manual site checks. That saves CO2.
- When weather conditions are ideal for plant irrigation, up to 30% of groundwater can be saved. This supports freshwater ecosystems and biodiversity.
Find out more...
The digital delivery note is a modern solution for efficient and sustainable delivery processes. By eliminating physical paperwork, we help preserve valuable natural resources and reduce CO2 emissions. Switching from printed to digital delivery notes alone can save 7.7 tons of CO2 and nearly 6,000 cubic meters of water for every 1 million sheets of paper. Plus, real-time communication and avoiding delays or lost documents help minimize resource use, streamline processes, and reduce environmental impact across the supply chain.
Reporting sick leave is now simple and digital with the app. You can scan your doctor’s note to automatically capture all the details. Booking in the HR system, archiving in your digital personnel file, and notifying your manager by email all happen automatically. The old process—time-consuming and paper-heavy for employees and HR—is a thing of the past. Your recovery comes first.
To support sustainability and a circular economy, connected IoT upcycling collection bins equipped with fill-level sensors are used to optimize processes, analyze productivity, and increase efficiency. With digitalization from Deutsche Telekom, the Smart Textile Collection promotes a lower-emission textile cycle and helps conserve natural resources. That's why Deutsche Telekom is committed to innovative, eco-friendly solutions that make the textile industry more sustainable and support the transition to a resource-efficient economy.
Evaluate your business processes and use of artificial intelligence according to ethical principles. As customers become more aware of protecting their data and how artificial intelligence is used, organizations need to address ethical questions as digitalization advances.
Desk sharing, multiple locations, and mobile working – as traditional office structures dissolve, it becomes harder to locate first responders in the event of a workplace accident. This calls for a new way of thinking.
With the GPS-based digital first responder alert, you can get help as quickly as possible. Anyone seeking help can call first responders or contact emergency services at the touch of a button.
This way, you can save crucial time, and by activating GPS and providing additional information, you can even be located more precisely. You can also store voluntary details, such as allergies or emergency contacts, in the app.
Our Transparency Suite saves you valuable time by automatically monitoring risks in your supply chain and continuously collecting the necessary data. It also enables you to provide information for customer inquiries in a legally compliant way—even before your customers ask for it. This approach helps you identify root causes and connect them with insights from your own purchasing behavior, so you can choose supply chains where your company truly has the opportunity to make a difference. Our Transparency Suite is more than just a technological component—it's a strategic approach. It forms the foundation for comprehensive CSR reporting. Especially in light of the Supply Chain Due Diligence Act, which covers both social and environmental aspects, our Suite offers an effective way to provide relevant information and demonstrate our responsibility throughout the entire supply chain.
Transparency Suite for the Supply Chain Act
Parental Leave via App is an innovative solution that supports expectant mothers and fathers digitally throughout their parental leave journey. This service is designed to make your life as a parent on leave easier and to provide support at every stage.
From announcing a pregnancy to returning to work, you get a complete overview of every required step and the status of your submitted requests.
With just a few clicks, you can download certificates and fill out most forms digitally. This significantly reduces paper use, and everything is stored and accessible securely and conveniently in the app.
The app also gives you a calendar with reminders, so you always keep track of important deadlines. That way, you have more time for what really matters.
You can also connect with other parents on leave through the Stay in ContacT network and stay in touch with the company. The app supports you not only during parental leave to help you achieve better work-life balance, but it also makes returning to work easier.
By saving 340 kg of paper and 880 kg of CO₂e every year, the parental leave app also helps protect the environment.
Discover the benefits of a transparent, digital, and intuitive experience. Parental leave with the app – the smart way to make your parental leave more relaxed.
Projects, measures, and initiatives that make a positive impact on social and environmental challenges.
T Phone 3 continues the industry standards set by the previous generation, proving that sustainability doesn’t have to come at the expense of performance or affordability. What really sets T Phone 3 apart is its sustainability. It received an outstanding score in the Eco Rating. With a rating of 90 out of 100, it ranks among the top performers.
T Phone 3 also carries Deutsche Telekom’s “Green Magenta” label. The #GreenMagenta label is awarded to products that make a positive contribution to climate protection and responsible resource use. It helps guide you when making purchasing decisions.
After T Phone 2 achieved significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions during production by optimizing the main emission drivers, the new generation maintains the same low emissions—thanks to being developed according to the same ecodesign specifications.
On top of that, T Phone 3 achieved an even better Eco Rating than its predecessors by improving material efficiency. For example, T Phone 3 is now easier to repair. There’s also been progress in reducing the use of hazardous substances and increasing the use of recycled materials.
Expanding publicly accessible charging infrastructure is a key step toward a new era of mobility in Germany. We're taking an active role and, when building charging stations, we use existing infrastructure at Telekom locations across the country. If power capacity, cabling, and space are already available at a site, expanding fast-charging infrastructure for public use can happen more quickly—and, most importantly, more sustainably. With fast-charging stations offering up to 200kW, we want to make fast, accessible, and above all sustainable charging possible in urban and city areas. Right now, we operate public fast-charging infrastructure at more than 230 Telekom sites across Germany.
Learn more
We designed the Speedport Smart 4 with sustainability in mind every step of the way. That means we’re protecting the environment by using far fewer natural resources, cutting CO₂ emissions, and reducing plastic waste. The housing is made from 90 percent recycled plastic, and the packaging is plastic-free—making it easy to recycle as paper. Most of the paper we use is recycled or comes from sustainable forestry (FSC certified). Plus, we strictly limit the use of harmful substances (for example, in electronic components) well beyond legal requirements.
Since 2020, Telekom customers have been surfing across Germany on the “green network.” That’s because we source all of our electricity—including for our network—entirely from renewable energy, reducing our CO2 emissions. This includes things like building lighting and cooling. And since 2021, all of our global operations have also been powered by 100 percent renewable energy.
Words should never become weapons. Telekom is committed to a network without hate, where everyone treats each other with respect. Through a variety of initiatives, we want to raise awareness about this issue. Our goal is to encourage everyone to reflect on their own online behavior and empower them to stand up against hate online. That way, we can prevent hate from becoming the norm. Join us and our partners—be #DABEI—and show your courage.
Wineo Purline bio flooring is made in Germany using renewable raw materials and natural fillers. Our bio flooring is a premium polyurethane solution crafted from the finest materials: its core is ecuran, a high-performance composite made primarily from plant-based oils like rapeseed or castor oil and naturally occurring minerals such as chalk. It has received numerous certifications and awards, including the Blue Angel, Greenguard, and the Red Dot Design Award.
Our Greenwall is a vertical garden featuring carefully selected real plants, installed in special planting pockets on walls and columns. It has an automatic irrigation system, so no additional wastewater is produced. Since 2019, the Greenwall has been an integral part of our international shop concept. There are more than 70 Greenwalls installed in various shops across Europe—and the number keeps growing.
It's not just the design that makes it unique. This green wall feature improves the air quality in our stores: An average Greenwall (about 5 m²) produces 40 liters of oxygen per day, filters 5 kg of harmful particles from the environment each year, and constantly cleans the surrounding air. It also helps to reduce noise levels, making the atmosphere in our Telekom Shops even more pleasant.
Both our customers and our employees are excited about the Greenwall. (>94% customer satisfaction rate according to the latest EU study).