Sustainable Portfolio

Parental Leave via App is an innovative solution that supports expectant mothers and fathers digitally throughout their parental leave journey. This service is designed to make your life as a parent on leave easier and to provide support at every stage.

From announcing a pregnancy to returning to work, you get a complete overview of every required step and the status of your submitted requests.

With just a few clicks, you can download certificates and fill out most forms digitally. This significantly reduces paper use, and everything is stored and accessible securely and conveniently in the app.

The app also gives you a calendar with reminders, so you always keep track of important deadlines. That way, you have more time for what really matters.

You can also connect with other parents on leave through the Stay in ContacT network and stay in touch with the company. The app supports you not only during parental leave to help you achieve better work-life balance, but it also makes returning to work easier.

By saving 340 kg of paper and 880 kg of CO₂e every year, the parental leave app also helps protect the environment.

Discover the benefits of a transparent, digital, and intuitive experience. Parental leave with the app – the smart way to make your parental leave more relaxed.