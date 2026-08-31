Application Process

Our employees can propose Telekom products, services, or initiatives to be labeled with #GreenMagenta or #GoodMagenta. Proposals must be thoroughly justified using a set of criteria, and the sustainability benefits must be clearly documented in writing.

The criteria to consider include an impact analysis, the contribution to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and potential exclusion criteria.

The impact analysis, developed in collaboration with external experts and Detecon, is designed to quantify the positive contributions of the offering. To do this, the offering is compared with a baseline situation, allowing us to calculate its impact.

For #GreenMagenta, we focus especially on reducing energy and material consumption, promoting the circular economy, and cutting CO 2 emissions. Many of our products already come in plastic-free packaging, helping our customers reduce their environmental footprint.

emissions. Many of our products already come in plastic-free packaging, helping our customers reduce their environmental footprint. For #GoodMagenta, we assess how the offering, for example, encourages the use of information and communication technologies (ICT), stands against discrimination, and supports social and intercultural interaction.

For every application, we also check how much it supports the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Only products and services with a distinct ecological or social benefit are eligible for the #GreenMagenta or #GoodMagenta label.

Experts—including those from the Group Corporate Responsibility team—review the proposal and, if necessary, add further reasons for or against labeling.



Committee meeting and decision

The decision to grant a label is made by a committee of experts from various fields within Deutsche Telekom. The committee members are selected for their specific skills and expertise. This ensures that each application and the offering being considered for labeling are reviewed and evaluated for sustainability from multiple perspectives.



Market launch

After the label has been awarded, we create a custom slogan that highlights the sustainability benefit and communicates it clearly to customers. For example, the packaging for Speedport Smart 4 is plastic-free, making it easy to recycle as pure paper waste. You can find more offerings under Environment and Digital Participation.



Review

Since our products and initiatives are constantly evolving, we regularly review the labeled offerings to ensure they remain sustainable. This way, we can make sure the label always meets the latest requirements and standards.