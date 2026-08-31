Internationally recognized standards for environmental protection in companies include ISO standards (standards set by the International Organization for Standardization, or ISO). At Telekom, these standards form the basis for environmental management. This enables us to implement environmental policy consistently throughout the Group.

Environmental protection as a standard

Since 1998, Telekom in Germany has operated in accordance with the international ISO 14001 standard for environmental management systems. Complying with the ISO standard helps us use resources more efficiently, save energy, and avoid waste, among other benefits. Employees contribute their own ideas to help further improve environmental performance.

Safe, healthy, climate-friendly

Telekom's commitment extends far beyond climate action: Since 2010, we have maintained a consistent HSE management system across the Group. HSE stands for the three key areas of Health, Safety, and Environment. It is based on international standards for occupational health and safety, environmental management, and quality management.

Employees and experts from all Telekom national companies regularly share knowledge and work together to develop a comprehensive management system. Internal and external audits regularly verify that the requirements of the HSE management system are consistently implemented in day-to-day business.