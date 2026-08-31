Deutsche Telekom Integrated Management System Policy

Telekom's IMS policy takes into account, on the one hand, internal Telekom requirements such as "Guiding Principles" "Code of Conduct", "Social Charter", "Corporate Responsibility Strategie", and "Health & Safety Strategie" and, on the other hand, external values such as the "Luxemburger Deklaration zur betrieblichen Gesundheitsförderung in der Europäischen Union" and the "United Nations Global Compact", as well as the requirements of the international standards ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and OHSAS 18001.

We take social responsibility for protecting our employees and the environment, and we align our thinking and actions with sustainable business practices in the interests of future generations. Quality, Health, Safety & Environment are high priorities for us and important goals for our company. That is why the Group Board of Management takes direct responsibility for them. A modern management system ensures that our QHSE policy is implemented effectively. Quality, Health, Safety & Environment are essential to our business success and make important contributions to economic efficiency, quality of work, corporate culture, and employee satisfaction. We take a proactive approach, viewing legal requirements as minimum standards that we often exceed by a considerable margin. We work toward the continuous improvement of Quality, Health, Safety & Environment across our national and international Group entities. We actively involve our employees in our initiatives. They, along with our contractors and suppliers, are required to comply with QHSE regulations and ensure they are implemented. For our products and services, we strive for solutions that are energy-efficient, conserve resources, and do not compromise health. We keep the public and our stakeholders informed, thereby fostering constructive dialogue. Personal responsibility and guidance from qualified leaders are intended to enable every employee worldwide to contribute in a healthy and high-performing way at a recognized, responsible Telekom.

The manual signed by the Board of Management communicated the policy to all employees, making it valid throughout the Group.