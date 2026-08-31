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Publications

Reports, publications and studies from across the Group, as well as selected speeches by members of the Board of Management.

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Cover of the third Telekom Education Report

Education Report 2026+

Challenges and questions about the future are examined from different perspectives, with voices from politics, business, academia, and practice.

Read the Education Report

Optical fiber expansion in Germany

Current status and success factors. A joint study by Telekom and EY Bonn and Berlin. (January 4, 2025)

 

Study: Optical fiber expansion in Germany (PDF, 3.20 MB)

EY Optical fiber study

Fast-food knowledge and virtual love. AI assistants and us.

A study by the Institute for Demoscopy Allensbach commissioned by Deutsche Telekom. (October 2024)

Download the AI study (PDF, 17.46 MB)

International AI Study by YouGov

An international perspective on the acceptance and use of artificial intelligence (AI). A study by YouGov commissioned by Deutsche Telekom. (October 2024)

Download the study (PDF, 5.63 MB)

Be A Future Maker. Deutsche Telekom's major study of young talent

Be a future maker – Deutsche Telekom study of young talent

Independent academic study by Deutsche Telekom conducted by the FiBS Forschungsinstitut für Bildungs- und Sozialökonomie in collaboration with Prof. Dr. Dr. h. c. Klaus Hurrelmann. (February 2023).

Download (PDF, 3.99 MB)

Be a future maker – Report on the young talent study

Be a future maker – Report on the young talent study

Study by the Forschungsinstitut für Bildungs- und Sozialöknomie (FiBS) for Deutsche Telekom: Martin Bittner; Benjamin Kummer; Tamara Bayreuther, Matthias Sandau, with contributions from Klaus Hurrelmann and Michael Cordes. (Berlin, January 11, 2023)

Download (PDF, 1.04 MB)

Communication of the Future

Study "Next Communication"

A study by zehnvier research&strategy (Zurich) and Scion Research Labs (Munich) commissioned by Deutsche Telekom (November 2022).

Download the complete study (PDF, 21.44 MB)

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