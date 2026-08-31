Publications

Education Report 2026+
Challenges and questions about the future are examined from different perspectives, with voices from politics, business, academia, and practice.
Optical fiber expansion in Germany
Current status and success factors. A joint study by Telekom and EY Bonn and Berlin. (January 4, 2025)
Study: Optical fiber expansion in Germany (PDF, 3.20 MB)
Fast-food knowledge and virtual love. AI assistants and us.
A study by the Institute for Demoscopy Allensbach commissioned by Deutsche Telekom. (October 2024)
International AI Study by YouGov
An international perspective on the acceptance and use of artificial intelligence (AI). A study by YouGov commissioned by Deutsche Telekom. (October 2024)
Be a future maker – Deutsche Telekom study of young talent
Independent academic study by Deutsche Telekom conducted by the FiBS Forschungsinstitut für Bildungs- und Sozialökonomie in collaboration with Prof. Dr. Dr. h. c. Klaus Hurrelmann. (February 2023).
Be a future maker – Report on the young talent study
Study by the Forschungsinstitut für Bildungs- und Sozialöknomie (FiBS) for Deutsche Telekom: Martin Bittner; Benjamin Kummer; Tamara Bayreuther, Matthias Sandau, with contributions from Klaus Hurrelmann and Michael Cordes. (Berlin, January 11, 2023)
Study "Next Communication"
A study by zehnvier research&strategy (Zurich) and Scion Research Labs (Munich) commissioned by Deutsche Telekom (November 2022).
CR Report 2025
Deutsche Telekom Corporate Responsibility Report.
CR Report 2024
Deutsche Telekom Corporate Responsibility Report.
CR Report 2023
Deutsche Telekom Corporate Responsibility Report
Corporate Responsibility Report
CR Report 2022
Deutsche Telekom Corporate Responsibility Report.
Corporate Digital Responsibility
Our understanding of digital responsibility. (May 2022)
CR Report 2021
Deutsche Telekom Corporate Responsibility Report.
CR Report 2020
Deutsche Telekom's Corporate Responsibility Report.
CR Report 2019
Deutsche Telekom's Corporate Responsibility Report.
CR Report 2018
Deutsche Telekom's Corporate Responsibility Report.
CR Report 2017
Deutsche Telekom's Corporate Responsibility Report.
CR Report 2016
Deutsche Telekom Corporate Responsibility Report.
CR Report 2015
Deutsche Telekom Corporate Responsibility Report.
CR Report 2014
Deutsche Telekom Corporate Responsibility Report.
CR Report 2013
Deutsche Telekom Corporate Responsibility Report.
CR Report 2012
Deutsche Telekom Corporate Responsibility Report.
CR Report 2011
Deutsche Telekom Corporate Responsibility Report.
CR Report 2010
Deutsche Telekom Corporate Responsibility Report.
CR Report 2009
Deutsche Telekom Corporate Responsibility Report.
CR Report 2008
Deutsche Telekom Corporate Responsibility Report.
HR Factbook for fiscal year 2025
The HR Factbook for fiscal year 2025 provides key figures on Deutsche Telekom employees.
HR Factbook for fiscal year 2024
The HR Factbook for fiscal year 2024 provides key figures on Deutsche Telekom employees.
HR Factbook for fiscal year 2023
The HR Factbook for fiscal year 2023 provides key figures on Deutsche Telekom employees.
HR Factbook 2022
People, facts, developments.
HR Factbook 2021
People, facts, developments.
HR Factbook 2020
People, facts, developments.
HR Factbook 2019
People, facts, developments.
HR Factbook 2018
People, facts, developments.
HR Factbook 2017
People, facts, developments.
HR Factbook 2016
People, facts, developments.
HR Factbook 2016 (PDF, 6.56 MB)
HR Factbook 2015
People, facts, developments.
HR Factbook 2015 (PDF, 2.57 MB)
HR Factbook 2014
People, facts, developments.
HR Factbook 2014 (PDF, 1.89 MB)
HR Report 2013/2014
What we believe: People drive success!
HR Report 2013/2014 (PDF, 5.10 MB)
HR Report 2012/2013
Our people. Our most important resource.
HR Report 2012/2013 (PDF, 4.43 MB)
HR Report 2011/2012
The world of work at Telekom
HR Report 2011/2012 (PDF, 5.96 MB)
HR Report 2010/2011
Numbers, data, facts
HR Report 2009/2010
Figures, Data, Facts
HR Report 2008/2009
People Make Markets