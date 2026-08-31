11/13/2025

Timotheus Höttges' Speech Q3/2025

Speech by Tim Höttges, Chair of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG, at the press conference on November 13, 2025, on the third-quarter 2025 results.

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11/13/2025

Christian P. Illek's Speech Q3/2025

Speech by Christian P. Illek, Board of Management member responsible for Finance at Deutsche Telekom AG, at the press conference on November 13, 2025, on the third-quarter 2025 results.

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08/07/2025

Christian P. Illek Speech Q2/2025

Speech by Christian P. Illek, Board of Management member responsible for Finance at Deutsche Telekom AG, at the press conference on August 7, 2025, on the second-quarter 2025 results.

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08/07/2025

Timotheus Höttges Speech Q2/2025

Speech by Tim Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom AG, at the press conference on August 7, 2025, on the second-quarter 2025 results.

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05/15/2025

Speech by Timotheus Höttges Q1/2025

Speech by Tim Höttges, Chair of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG, at the press conference on 05/15/2025, reporting on the first quarter of 2025.

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05/15/2025

Speech by Christian P. Illek Q1/2025

Speech by Christian P. Illek, member of the Board of Management responsible for Finance at Deutsche Telekom AG, at the press conference on 05/15/2025, reporting on the first quarter of 2025.

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04/09/2025

Annual General Meeting 2025

Speech by the Chair of the Board of Management at the Annual General Meeting on 04/09/2025.