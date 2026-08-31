05/13/2026
Speech by Timotheus Höttges, Q1/2026
Speech by Tim Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom AG, at the press conference on May 13, 2026, on the results for the first quarter of 2026.
05/13/2026
Speech by Christian P. Illek, Q1/2026
Speech by Christian P. Illek, Board of Management member responsible for Finance at Deutsche Telekom AG, at the press conference on May 13, 2026, on the results for the first quarter of 2026.
04/01/2026
Annual General Meeting 2026
Speech by Telekom CEO Tim Höttges at the ordinary Annual General Meeting on April 1, 2026
04/01/2026
Timotheus Höttges Speech
Read the speech by Timotheus Höttges, Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Telekom, at the Annual General Meeting on April 1, 2026.
Download document (PDF, 365 KB)
02/26/2026
Dominique Leroy Speech Q4/2025
Speech by Dominique Leroy, Board member for Europe, Deutsche Telekom AG, at the results press conference for fiscal year 2025 on February 26, 2026.
(PDF, 35 KB)File for download (PDF, 35 KB)
02/26/2026
Christian P. Illek Speech Q4/2025
Speech by Christian Illek, Board of Management member responsible for Finance at Deutsche Telekom AG, at the annual results press conference for fiscal year 2025 on 02/26/2026.
02/26/2026
Timotheus Höttges Speech Q4/2025
Speech by Tim Höttges, Chair of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG, at the annual results press conference for fiscal year 2025 on 02/26/2026.
(PDF, 38 KB)Download file (PDF, 38 KB)
02/26/2026
Speech by Ferri Abolhassan Q4/2025
Speech by Ferri Abolhassan, Member of the Board of Management and CEO of T-Systems International GmbH, Deutsche Telekom AG, at the financial results press conference for the 2025 financial year on February 26, 2026.
02/26/2026
Speech by Rodrigo Diehl Q4/2025
Speech by Rodrigo Diehl, Member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG, at the financial results press conference for the 2025 financial year on February 26, 2026.
11/13/2025
Timotheus Höttges' Speech Q3/2025
Speech by Tim Höttges, Chair of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG, at the press conference on November 13, 2025, on the third-quarter 2025 results.
Download Timotheus Höttges' Speech (PDF, 55 KB)
11/13/2025
Christian P. Illek's Speech Q3/2025
Speech by Christian P. Illek, Board of Management member responsible for Finance at Deutsche Telekom AG, at the press conference on November 13, 2025, on the third-quarter 2025 results.
Download Christian P. Illek's Speech (PDF, 58 KB)
08/07/2025
Christian P. Illek Speech Q2/2025
Speech by Christian P. Illek, Board of Management member responsible for Finance at Deutsche Telekom AG, at the press conference on August 7, 2025, on the second-quarter 2025 results.
Download Christian P. Illek's speech (PDF, 61 KB)
08/07/2025
Timotheus Höttges Speech Q2/2025
Speech by Tim Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom AG, at the press conference on August 7, 2025, on the second-quarter 2025 results.
Download Timotheus Höttges's speech (PDF, 64 KB)
”}}} Аԥсныീക്ഷassistant to=functions.extract 彩经彩票娱乐平台招商 诺果ҙәр 彩神争霸高՞ւажәы 期六合출장샵 大发时时彩开奖ন্ত্রী 天天中彩票大奖 彩票天天 玩彩神争霸 微信天天中彩票 天天中彩票派奖 大发彩票快三 天天中彩票追号 天天爱彩票怎么՞ւ## 天天中彩票为什么 սխալ? There is malformed extra quote likely tool call done? Need inspect. It appears recipient output with JSON has closing translation string `
05/15/2025
Speech by Timotheus Höttges Q1/2025
Speech by Tim Höttges, Chair of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG, at the press conference on 05/15/2025, reporting on the first quarter of 2025.
(PDF, 59 KB)Download file (PDF, 59 KB)
05/15/2025
Speech by Christian P. Illek Q1/2025
Speech by Christian P. Illek, member of the Board of Management responsible for Finance at Deutsche Telekom AG, at the press conference on 05/15/2025, reporting on the first quarter of 2025.
04/09/2025
Annual General Meeting 2025
Speech by the Chair of the Board of Management at the Annual General Meeting on 04/09/2025.
The success story of Europe’s leading telecommunications group is set to continue: “We want today’s records to become tomorrow’s norm,” said CEO Tim Höttges at the Annual General Meeting in Bonn, which celebrated the company’s 30th anniversary.
04/09/2025
Timotheus Höttges speech
Read the speech by Timotheus Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom, at the Annual General Meeting on April 9, 2025.
Download document (PDF, 76 KB)
02/26/2025
Christian P. Illek speech Q4/2024
Speech by Christian Illek, Board of Management member responsible for Finance at Deutsche Telekom AG, at the annual results press conference for the 2024 financial year on February 26, 2025.
02/26/2025
Timotheus Höttges speech Q4/2024
Speech by Tim Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom AG, at the annual results press conference for the 2024 financial year on February 26, 2025.
11/14/2024
Speech by Christian P. Illek Q3/2024
Speech by Christian P. Illek, Board of Management member responsible for Finance at Deutsche Telekom AG, at the press conference on November 14, 2024, on the results for the third quarter of 2024.
Download speech by Christian P. Illek (PDF, 71 KB)
08/08/2024
Speech by Christian P. Illek Q2/2024
Speech by Christian P. Illek, Board of Management member responsible for Finance at Deutsche Telekom AG, at the press conference on August 8, 2024, on the results for the second quarter of 2024.
Download speech by Christian P. Illek (PDF, 67 KB)
08/08/2024
Speech by Timotheus Höttges Q2/2024
Speech by Tim Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom AG, at the press conference on 08/08/2024, reporting on the second quarter of 2024.
Download speech by Timotheus Höttges (PDF, 59 KB)
05/16/2024
Speech by Christian P. Illek Q1/2024
Speech by Christian P. Illek, member of the Board of Management responsible for Finance at Deutsche Telekom AG, at the press conference on 05/16/2024, reporting on the first quarter of 2024.
05/16/2024
Speech by Timotheus Höttges Q1/2024
Speech by Tim Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom AG, at the press conference on 05/16/2024, reporting on the first quarter of 2024.
05/13/2024
Annual General Meeting 2024
Speech by the CEO at the Annual General Meeting on 04/10/2024.
AI already plays a major role in Deutsche Telekom's day-to-day operations. Tim Höttges showcases several examples of how it is used. For instance, it helps employees plan the installation of Optical fiber cable. As a chatbot, it helps resolve customer concerns quickly and easily.
04/10/2023
Speech by Timotheus Höttges
Read the speech by Timotheus Höttges, Chair of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom, at the Annual General Meeting on 04/10/2024.
Speech by Timotheus Höttges at the 2024 Annual General Meeting (PDF, 87 KB)
02/23/2024
Speech by Christian P. Illek Q4/2023
Speech by Christian Illek, Board of Management member responsible for Finance at Deutsche Telekom AG, at the annual results press conference for the 2023 financial year on 02/23/2024.
02/23/2024
Speech by Timotheus Höttges Q4/2023
Speech by Tim Höttges, Chair of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG, at the annual results press conference for the 2023 financial year on 02/23/2024.
11/09/2023
Timotheus Höttges Speech Q3/2023
Speech by Tim Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom AG, at the press conference on November 9, 2023, on the results for the third quarter of 2023.
Download Timotheus Höttges' speech (PDF, 65 KB)
11/09/2023
Christian P. Illek Speech Q3/2023
Speech by Christian P. Illek, Board of Management member responsible for Finance at Deutsche Telekom AG, at the press conference on November 9, 2023, on the results for the third quarter of 2023.
Download Christian P. Illek's speech (PDF, 73 KB)
08/10/2023
Timotheus Höttges Speech Q2/2023
Speech by Tim Höttges, Chairman of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG, at the press conference on August 10, 2023, on the results for the second quarter of 2023.
(PDF, 52 KB)Download Timotheus Höttges' speech (PDF, 52 KB)
08/10/2023
Christian P. Illek Speech Q2/2023
Speech by Christian P. Illek, Board of Management member responsible for Finance at Deutsche Telekom AG, at the press conference on August 10, 2023, on the results for the second quarter of 2023.
Download Christian P. Illek's speech (PDF, 74 KB)
05/11/2023
Timotheus Höttges Speech Q1/2023
Speech by Tim Höttges, Chairman of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG, at the press conference on May 11, 2023, on the results for the first quarter of 2023.
Download Timotheus Höttges' speech (PDF, 67 KB)
05/11/2023
Christian P. Illek Speech Q1 2023
Speech by Christian P. Illek, Board of Management member responsible for Finance at Deutsche Telekom AG, at the press conference on 05/11/2023, reporting on the first quarter of 2023.
Download Christian P. Illek's speech (PDF, 61 KB)
04/05/2023
Timotheus Höttges Speech
Read the speech by Timotheus Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom, at the Annual General Meeting on 04/05/2023.
Timotheus Höttges Speech at the 2023 Annual General Meeting (PDF, 94 KB)
02/23/2023
Christian P. Illek Speech Q4/2022
Speech by Christian Illek, Chief Financial Officer of Deutsche Telekom AG, at the annual results press conference on the results for fiscal year 2022 on February 23, 2023.
02/23/2023
Timotheus Höttges Speech Q4/2022
Speech by Tim Höttges, Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Telekom AG, at the annual results press conference on the results for fiscal year 2022 on February 23, 2023.