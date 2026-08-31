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Code of Conduct

10 min read

Our Code of Conduct for all company employees.

Deutsche Telekom's Code of Conduct.

Deutsche Telekom complies with all legal and statutory requirements for managing and supervising companies, as well as internationally recognized standards of good and responsible corporate governance.

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Report legal violations and compliance-related misconduct.

To the Whistleblower Portal

Compliance Policies

Key Compliance Policies of Deutsche Telekom.