What makes a company successful? A good product alone does not determine success or failure, nor is it solely decisive in a purchasing decision. A poor reputation or a lack of reputation can jeopardize a company's success. Business success therefore requires something more: conduct by board members, managing directors, managers, and all employees that complies with the law and regulations. This creates trust, credibility, reliability, and reputation. That something more also means integrity and each individual's personal responsibility for their actions.

Put less abstractly, the sum of all these qualities is the company’s values-based compliance culture. It also underpins the business success of the Deutsche Telekom Group (Deutsche Telekom). Business success does not take precedence over the law, nor does it take precedence over morals and integrity. How Deutsche Telekom achieves business success is therefore just as important as business success itself. The Code of Conduct provides guidance in this regard. It brings together two important aspects: the commitment to comply with the law and the specific requirements for acting with integrity. For Deutsche Telekom, it is both an internal commitment and a promise to the outside world. It also helps ensure that Deutsche Telekom is and remains transparent and understandable to everyone.

The Code of Conduct applies worldwide at Deutsche Telekom to members of the Board of Management, managing directors, managers, and all Deutsche Telekom employees. It also applies, for example, to temporary workers—people who are functionally treated as equivalent to employees. It provides an overview of Deutsche Telekom's values and the standards of conduct expected of its employees, and internal policies and rules provide further detail as needed. These values also include mutual respect, recognition, and appreciation in our day-to-day interactions. When implementing the Code of Conduct, each Deutsche Telekom business unit observes applicable national laws and regulations and, on that basis, respects the country's individual culture.

However, it is not enough to formulate the Code of Conduct as guidance. It must be supported and reinforced by role models. Deutsche Telekom leaders have the primary role-model responsibility: they must credibly demonstrate lawful, ethical conduct and ensure that employees know and understand the Code of Conduct and the conduct requirements it describes.

However, the content and values of the Code of Conduct do not stop at internal boundaries. Deutsche Telekom therefore expects its suppliers and advisers to observe the conduct requirements set out in its Code of Conduct and works to ensure that they are also contractually required to comply with these conduct requirements.

Deutsche Telekom has therefore established the following content for its Code of Conduct.