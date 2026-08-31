Human Rights Documents

Part 1: Our values, standards, and core due diligence processes. These documents provide an overview of Deutsche Telekom's principles, processes, and measures for respecting human rights. They offer transparency on due diligence obligations, risks, grievance mechanisms, and reporting.
Deutsche Telekom Human Rights Code (PDF, 203 KB)
Kodex lidských práv (PDF, 212 KB)
Κώδικας Ανθρωπίνων Δικαιωμάτων (PDF, 323 KB)
Código de Derechos Humanos (PDF, 216 KB)
Kodeks ljudskih prava (PDF, 212 KB)
Emberi Jogok Kódexe (PDF, 210 KB)
Кодекс за човекови права (PDF, 239 KB)
Kodeks Praw Człowieka (PDF, 243 KB)
Código dos Direitos Humanos (PDF, 217 KB)
Codul drepturilor omului (PDF, 253 KB)
Kódex ľudských práv (PDF, 217 KB)
İnsan Hakları Yasasi (PDF, 253 KB)
Part 2: LkSG Annual Report - Publication of priority human rights and environmental risks identified based on risk analyses in accordance with the German Supply Chain Due Diligence Act (updated annually if changes arise compared with the previous year)
Deutsche Telekom AG (PDF, 237 KB)
T Deutschland GmbH (PDF, 188 KB)
T Systems International GmbH (PDF, 190 KB)
DT Technik GmbH (PDF, 162 KB)
Detailed description of the process for submitting human rights and environmental reports.
Verfahrensordnung Hinweissystem Menschenrechte Deutsche Telekom (PDF, 96 KB)
Complaints / Tip-offs concerning human rights and the environment (PDF, 109 KB)
Podnošenje pritužbi vezanih uz ljudska prava (PDF, 85 KB)
Podávání stížností v oblasti lidských práv (PDF, 89 KB)
Υποβολή καταγγελιών σχετικά με τα ανθρώπινα δικαιώματα (PDF, 101 KB)
Az emberi jogokkal kapcsolatos panaszok benyújtása (PDF, 89 KB)
(PDF, 94 KB)Поднесете жалби во врска со темата за човекови права (PDF, 101 KB)
Składanie skarg dotyczących praw człowieka (PDF, 92 KB)
Apresentar queixas em matéria de direitos humanos (PDF, 88 KB)
(PDF, 88 KB)Depunerea de plângeri pe tema drepturilor omului (PDF, 87 KB)
Podávanie sťažností v oblasti ľudských práv (PDF, 89 KB)
Presentar denuncias en materia de derechos humanos (PDF, 90 KB)
In accordance with the German Supply Chain Due Diligence Act (LkSG § Section 10 (2) LkSG), using the prescribed reporting template
2024 Deutsche Telekom AG BAFA Report LkSG (PDF, 197 KB)
2024 Deutsche Telekom Außendienst GmbH BAFA Report LkSG (PDF, 109 KB)
2024 Deutsche Telekom Geschäftskunden GmbH BAFA Report LkSG (PDF, 115 KB)
(PDF, 109 KB)2024 Deutsche Telekom Individual Solutions & Products GmbH Report LkSG (PDF, 109 KB)
2024 Deutsche Telekom IT GmbH BAFA Report LKSG (PDF, 107 KB)
2024 Deutsche Telekom MMS Report LkSG (PDF, 107 KB)
2024 Deutsche Telekom Privatkundenvertriebs-GmbH BAFA Report LkSG (PDF, 109 KB)
2024 Deutsche Telekom Security GmbH BAFA Report LkSG (PDF, 111 KB)
2024 Deutsche Telekom Service GmbH BAFA Report LkSG (PDF, 109 KB)
2024 Deutsche Telekom Services Europe SE BAFA Report LkSG (PDF, 108 KB)
2024 Deutsche Telekom Technik GmbH BAFA Report LkSG (PDF, 172 KB)
2024 Telekom Deutschland GmbH BAFA Report LkSG (PDF, 194 KB)
2024 T-Systems International GmbH BAFA Report LkSG (PDF, 193 KB)
Diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) are essential success factors for companies. As an internationally operating Group, we see the DE&I values as key to our long-term business success and as important elements of our corporate social responsibility.
Group Policy on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (PDF, 5.84 MB)
Artificial intelligence (AI) needs a framework. We have defined this framework through our nine self-commitment guidelines.
Deutsche Telekom supports parents, educators, children, and young people through a wide range of measures that promote the safe use of cell phones and the internet.
Security notices and current information on data protection and data security.