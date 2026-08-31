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Guidelines for Artificial Intelligence

1 min read

Artificial intelligence (AI) needs a framework. We have defined this framework through our nine binding guidelines.

We put people first, while also recognizing the benefits of human-machine interaction.

They describe how we at Deutsche Telekom want to use AI and how we will develop our AI-based products and services in the future. The underlying idea is that AI is initially only a tool and is neutral in itself. It is therefore up to us to use it positively without overlooking the risks and to address them responsibly. In the images below, the small robot demonstrates incorrect behavior. Our AI guidelines ensure that things work differently at Telekom.

1. Responsible

2. Careful

We take responsibility. We have clearly defined who is responsible within our organization.
We take responsibility. We have clearly defined who is responsible within our organization.
We handle AI with care. We ensure that our AI systems comply with applicable laws and regulations.
We handle AI with care. We ensure that our AI systems comply with applicable laws and regulations.

3. Supportive

4. Transparent

We put our customers at the center. We want AI to simplify and enrich their lives.
We put our customers at the center. We want AI to simplify and enrich their lives.
We are transparent. We tell you when you are communicating with AI and how we use your data.
We are transparent. We tell you when you are communicating with AI and how we use your data.

5. Secure

6. Reliable

We provide security. We protect and safeguard our customers' data.
We provide security. We protect and safeguard our customers' data.
We lay the foundation. We review and evaluate data input for developing and improving our AI.
We lay the foundation. We review and evaluate data input for developing and improving our AI.

7. Trustworthy

8. Cooperative

We stay in control. We can intervene in AI systems at any time to prevent harm.
We stay in control. We can intervene in AI systems at any time to prevent harm.
We put people first, while also recognizing the benefits of human-machine interaction.
We embrace the cooperative model. We put people first – but we also see benefits in human-machine interaction.

9. Explanatory

We share and explain. We want to expand knowledge and technical skills related to AI and make them accessible.
We share and explain. We want to expand knowledge and technical skills related to AI and make them accessible.c

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Find information on AI, cloud, quantum technology, drones, data spaces, digital responsibility, and more here.

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