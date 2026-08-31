Guidelines for Artificial Intelligence
Artificial intelligence (AI) needs a framework. We have defined this framework through our nine binding guidelines.
Artificial intelligence (AI) needs a framework. We have defined this framework through our nine binding guidelines.
They describe how we at Deutsche Telekom want to use AI and how we will develop our AI-based products and services in the future. The underlying idea is that AI is initially only a tool and is neutral in itself. It is therefore up to us to use it positively without overlooking the risks and to address them responsibly. In the images below, the small robot demonstrates incorrect behavior. Our AI guidelines ensure that things work differently at Telekom.
1. Responsible
2. Careful
3. Supportive
4. Transparent
5. Secure
6. Reliable
7. Trustworthy
8. Cooperative
9. Explanatory