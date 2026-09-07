The award process includes a professional impact assessment that identifies the product's environmental and social impacts. Examples in the "Environment" category include significantly reducing electricity use or supporting the circular economy—measures that substantially reduce the CO2 footprint.

Examples of criteria for the "Digital Inclusion" category include promoting media literacy or enabling accessible use. In our assessment, we align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

We continuously develop #GreenMagenta, #GoodMagenta, and their criteria. We always welcome your feedback, including additional ideas, suggestions, and proposals for improvement.