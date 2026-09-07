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Frequently asked questions about the #GreenMagenta and #GoodMagenta sustainability labels

Everything you need to know about the #GreenMagenta and #GoodMagenta sustainability labels at a glance: Learn what the labels stand for, the criteria used to award them, and how they highlight Telekom's more sustainable offerings.

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Sustainable Portfolio

Our label for products and services that are especially ecological or socially sustainable.

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