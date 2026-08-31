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Media kit: Net Zero

CO2 reduction

With company-wide climate protection measures, we avoid CO2 emissions.

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Climate Neutrality

CO2 Reduction

We are clearly committed to climate-neutral business practices.

Telekom achieves group-wide climate neutrality in its own operations

Deutsche Telekom is the first DAX 40 company to achieve climate neutrality across the Group in its own operations. The company has reduced its worldwide emissions by more than 94 percent compared to 2017.

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Trees and Building Materials: How We Neutralize CO2

Deutsche Telekom is climate neutral across the entire group for its own emissions – from networks, data centers, and vehicle fleets to all buildings. Completely avoiding all emissions is presently not technically or economically feasible. The remaining last percentage points toward full climate neutrality are consciously neutralized by Telekom through carefully selected CO 2 neutralization projects.

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How a hackathon is making IT greener

130 Telekom colleagues coded innovative AI solutions during a 48-hour hackathon. Nicolas Wellmann was right in the middle of it and shares his insights.

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Turning old into gold

Disused cell phones become lucky tickets for Telekom customers. Grand prize: 1 kilogram of recycled gold.

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