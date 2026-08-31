Deutsche Telekom is the first DAX 40 company to achieve climate neutrality across the Group in its own operations. The company has reduced its worldwide emissions by more than 94 percent compared to 2017.
Deutsche Telekom is climate neutral across the entire group for its own emissions – from networks, data centers, and vehicle fleets to all buildings. Completely avoiding all emissions is presently not technically or economically feasible. The remaining last percentage points toward full climate neutrality are consciously neutralized by Telekom through carefully selected CO 2 neutralization projects.