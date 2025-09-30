The operation of mobile and fixed network infrastructure accounts for the largest share of our energy needs. We want to avoid that the constantly increasing data consumption of users is accompanied by a corresponding increase in energy consumption. That is why we are working to make the use of electricity through our grids more efficient.

We are developing new approaches to our grid operation: for example, we are modernizing the grid infrastructure, focusing on operational energy-saving functions and more energy-efficient technologies. In Europe, for example, we used so-called power-saving features in mobile communications in the reporting year. They automatically switch off certain functions when the grid is under particularly low load, so that energy consumption decreases.

We are increasingly purchasing electricity directly from renewable sources, acquiring corresponding guarantees of origin or concluding electricity supply contracts with electricity producers, so-called Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs). These supply contracts provide us with long-term price stability. At the same time, we can use PPAs to help drive the expansion of renewable energies and increase their share in the electricity mix.

Our storage systems at the Münster and Bamberg make it possible to temporarily store large amounts of electricity from renewable energies and use it flexibly. In this way, we can increase the self-consumption of our self-generated electricity and thus increase the share of renewable energies we use.