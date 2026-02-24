Trees and Building Materials: How We Neutralize CO2

Deutsche Telekom has reached an important milestone: It is the first multinational telecommunications company to be climate neutral across the entire group for its own emissions – from networks, data centers, and vehicle fleets to all buildings.

To achieve this goal, Telekom has increased its energy efficiency. The networks deliver more but do not consume more energy. Additionally, since 2021 the company has been sourcing 100 percent renewable electricity worldwide. Around six percent of the emissions cannot currently be avoided. These are neutralized through high-quality CO 2 sequestration projects, including reforestation and innovative technical methods.

Completely avoiding all emissions is presently not technically or economically feasible. For example, heating systems are not simply scrapped in normal operation but replaced with climate-friendly alternatives as part of regular renewals. Telekom is also working intensively on environmentally friendly solutions for cooling systems in data centers.

Reduction Has Priority

The remaining last percentage points toward full climate neutrality are consciously neutralized by Telekom through carefully selected CO 2 neutralization projects. For this, the company follows strict ecological and quality standards: Our strategy is based on the Oxford Offsetting Principles, and we rely exclusively on removals (Oxford Categories IV and V). These ensure that CO 2 is removed from the atmosphere in the medium to long term. With this holistic approach, Telekom demonstrates how responsible business practices and climate protection can go hand in hand.

CO 2 -Neutralization for a Sustainable Future

CO 2 -neutralization projects ensure that excess carbon dioxide is removed from the atmosphere. Telekom relies on a mix of natural and technology-based solutions, deployed in various regions around the world. The company cooperates with several reliable partners such as First Climate and goodcarbon. This diversification minimizes risks and combines the positive effects of different approaches.

Reforestation projects, for example in Nigeria or Mexico, not only capture CO 2 but also protect biodiversity and help secure the food sources of local populations. One example is the “Planalto Reforesting the Land of the Jaguar” project in Mexico, where over one million native trees are planted to connect two protected natural areas. These trees capture CO 2 over the long term while creating improved habitats for native wildlife.

But technical methods can also help bind CO 2 in the long term. “Biochar” — also known by the somewhat misleading name of plant charcoal — is produced through a technical process where wood residues or plant waste are heated in the absence of oxygen and converted into a stable charcoal that stores CO 2 for a long time. This biochar is used as fertilizer in agriculture, thereby sequestering CO 2 in the soil while also improving soil quality. Telekom collaborates on this approach with projects in Germany and Switzerland, among others.

Another example is the sequestration of CO 2 in building materials. In this process, carbon dioxide generated in other production steps is mineralised and pressed into solid construction materials using a special method, thus permanently binding the CO 2 .

Climate Goals

Achieving climate neutrality in our own operations is a major success, but at the same time only an interim step. By 2040, the entire value chain is to reach net-zero emissions, meaning at least 90 percent of emissions will be reduced, and a maximum of ten percent will be neutralized through CO 2 sequestration projects. This target has been scientifically validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative and contributes to achieving the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.



