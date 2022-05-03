What does the term Green Network really mean?

We take our responsibility for the environment and climate protection seriously: Networks and antennas for mobile and internet access require a lot of energy. That’s why, since 2021, we’ve been powering our entire network worldwide with green electricity. This means every Telekom customer surfs and calls on a green network that runs 100 percent on renewable energy, no matter which plan they use, including the ultra-fast 5G network. We’re also working hard to significantly improve the energy efficiency of our mobile and internet networks, for example by shutting down the outdated 3G network. Expanding our network also helps us use energy more efficiently as we replace copper cables with fiber optics. Step by step, Telekom’s network is getting greener.



How is Telekom making its cloud greener?

Our vision for climate neutrality goes beyond building a green network, it also means creating a green cloud. That includes online storage and computing solutions powered by sustainable energy. As digitalization accelerates, businesses will need even more computing and storage capacity, which means data centers will use more electricity. That’s why T-Systems, a Telekom subsidiary, is already working on ways to significantly reduce the energy consumption and CO 2 emissions of our data centers. One example: the sustainable Biere Data Center.



What makes the Biere Data Center sustainable?