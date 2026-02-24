Telekom achieves group-wide climate neutrality in its own operations

Telekom is the first DAX 40 company to achieve climate neutrality across the Group in its own operations. This covers Scope 1 and 2, i.e., directly caused emissions and those resulting from purchased electricity. With this, the Group has implemented the planned decarbonization right on schedule – not only in Germany, but worldwide. Telekom is thus making an active contribution to limiting climate change. The main levers for this are:

Green Electricity : Telekom has signed long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs). These ensure price stability and enable the construction of new solar or wind farms. Large-scale battery storage at several locations contributes to grid stability and serves as backup storage for green electricity when the wind isn't blowing or the sun isn't shining.

: Telekom has signed long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs). These ensure price stability and enable the construction of new solar or wind farms. Large-scale battery storage at several locations contributes to grid stability and serves as backup storage for green electricity when the wind isn't blowing or the sun isn't shining. Energy Efficiency : Telekom is making massive investments in energy efficiency, for example in intelligent grid control or modern technology. These investments save several million euros in energy costs and significantly reduce the CO₂ footprint.

: Telekom is making massive investments in energy efficiency, for example in intelligent grid control or modern technology. These investments save several million euros in energy costs and significantly reduce the CO₂ footprint. E-Mobility and building modernization : The ongoing switch of the Group fleet to e-mobility reduces operating and maintenance costs for the vehicle fleet. In office buildings, flexible space utilization, smart controls, and modernized heating technology lower costs and emissions.

Telekom has reduced its worldwide emissions by more than 94 percent compared to 2017. The remaining share of just under six percent is offset through high-quality CO₂ sequestration projects. This makes the Group greenhouse gas neutral in its balance sheet. Since the introduction of the ambitious climate targets up to the timely achievement of the current milestone, the company's stock market and brand value have risen sharply. This shows: Climate protection and economic success are not opposites. Smartly implemented, they reinforce each other.

“Many talk about climate protection, we have done it," emphasizes Tim Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom. "We have stayed the course and consistently pursued our climate targets. At Telekom, you don't just surf in the best network, but also in the most climate-friendly one. At the same time, climate protection is an important economic factor for us. We are more independent, efficient, and thus more successful today. Our commitment pays off for the environment and people as well as for our company.”

Reduction Before Neutralization

Deutsche Telekom has saved a total of around 28 million tons of CO₂ and other greenhouse gases since 2017. This corresponds to approximately the annual CO₂ absorption of 40 percent of Germany's total forest area. In 2019, the Group committed to reducing its own operational emissions in Scope 1 and 2 by 90 to 95 percent compared to 2017 by 2025, in accordance with the standards of the Science Based Targets initiative which were in effect at the time. Achieving more than 94 percent thus corresponds almost to the highest set savings target. For neutralizing the residual emissions, Telekom relies on high-quality CO₂ sequestration projects. They correspond to categories IV and V of the recognized Oxford Principles. These were developed by the University of Oxford and offer a high science-based standard. Residual emissions are to shrink further in the future.

Convinced of sustainability

Science-based climate targets and precise data collection ensure that Telekom's successes are clearly measurable. The calculation bases are methodically and successively refined to meet new insights and adapted external standards. Like financial key figures, Deutsche Telekom also has its emission key figures validated by independent auditing firms. Scope 1 and 2 emissions as well as energy consumption are part of the management of compensation and thus an integral part of the control system.

Climate protection continues

Achieving climate neutrality in its own operations is just the beginning: By 2030, Telekom aims for a 55 percent emissions reduction across all three Scopes. This includes, for example, the production and delivery of a router, through storage and distribution up to its use by customers. By 2040, the entire value chain is to become climate neutral (net-zero). “Digitization can only succeed on a large scale if we also design it ecologically and socially. We set our targets based on the planet’s requirements and then work with our partners to achieve them," emphasizes Robert Metzke, Head of Corporate Responsibility at Deutsche Telekom.

Circular economy strengthens climate protection and resilience

To further reduce emissions in the future, the Group will focus even more strongly on the circular economy. To steer and measure progress in this area, Telekom has developed the Telco Circularity Score (TCS). Here, Telekom is a pioneer once again: The new score consolidates industry-specific metrics – from waste avoidance to recycling – and shows at a glance where the Group stands on the path to greater circularity. The goal is to use resources efficiently to further improve climate balance. Sustainability remains central for Deutsche Telekom. Because every ton of CO₂ that is not emitted is better than removing it from the atmosphere – for the environment, but also for financial planning.

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance