That is why, for example, in Germany, since 2023, we have been ordering part of our fleet exclusively with electric drive, promoting alternative and networked forms of mobility and expanding the charging infrastructure at our sites. We also support cities, regions and companies in setting up a nationwide charging infrastructure.

In addition to electrifying our fleet, Telekom supports alternative mobility options, including its own car-sharing fleets, shuttle services, pool bikes, and salary conversion bicycles, to promote sustainable and flexible mobility for employees.

Telekom MobilitySolutions has the ambition to convert its entire fleet from combustion engine vehicles to electric cars – from the company car fleet to the service vehicle fleet.