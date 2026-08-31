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Share buy back program

In the past, Deutsche Telekom has made the following share repurchases:

YearNumber of
shares
acquired

Percentage of 

share capital

Average price 

per share 

in EUR

Total price in €Details

2025

65,412,156

1.3%

30.58

1,999,999,212

More details

2024

81,268,383

1.63%

24.29

1,973,823,349

More details

2015

950,000

0.021%

15.57

14,787,413

More details

2012

268,295

0.0062%

8.9233

2,394,081.38

More details

2011

315,929

0.0073%

9.0330

2,761,863.32

More details

2010

40,000,787

0.917%

9.9998

399,999,998.53

More details

Telekom Share

All Informations about the performance of Telekom Shares can be found here.

Share
Sample image Telekom share

Latest Investor Relations publications

Upcoming Investor Relations dates at a glance

10-05-2026

Deutsche Telekom AI Investor Day

Deutsche Telekom will host an Investor Day on Monday, 10/05/2026, to explore how it is unlocking the opportunities of artificial intelligence.

More information

11-05-2026

Financial Results Release Q3 2026

On Thursday, November 5, 2026, Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its results for the third quarter of 2026.

02-25-2027

Q4 2026 Financial Results

On Thursday, 02/25/2027,  Deutsche Telekom AG will publish its  Q4 and full-year 2026 financial results.

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