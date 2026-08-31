Share buy back program

In the past, Deutsche Telekom has made the following share repurchases:
|Year
|Number of
shares
acquired
|
Percentage of
share capital
|
Average price
per share
in EUR
|Total price in €
|Details
|
2025
|
65,412,156
|
1.3%
|
30.58
|
1,999,999,212
|
2024
|
81,268,383
|
1.63%
|
24.29
|
1,973,823,349
|
2015
|
950,000
|
0.021%
|
15.57
|
14,787,413
|More details
|
2012
|
268,295
|
0.0062%
|
8.9233
|
2,394,081.38
|More details
|
2011
|
315,929
|
0.0073%
|
9.0330
|
2,761,863.32
|More details
|
2010
|
40,000,787
|
0.917%
|
9.9998
|
399,999,998.53
|More details
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