On 09/29/2015, the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, ISIN DE0005557508, resolved to acquire 950,000 shares of Deutsche Telekom AG through the stock exchange, representing approximately 0.021% of the share capital of Deutsche Telekom AG.

Documents

Announcement of Share Repurchase (PDF, 53 KB)

Share Repurchase Final Report (PDF, 51 KB)

Date Number of shares acquired Percentage of share capital Average

price per share in euros Total price in euros PDF download of individual transactions Total 950,000 0.021% 15.57 14,787,413 09/30/2015 90,000 0.002% 15.88 1,429,314 Download (PDF, 53 KB) 10/01/2015 860,000 0.019% 15.54 13,358,099 Download (PDF, 447 KB)

Last updated: 10/02/2015