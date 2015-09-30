On 09/29/2015, the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, ISIN DE0005557508, resolved to acquire 950,000 shares of Deutsche Telekom AG through the stock exchange, representing approximately 0.021% of the share capital of Deutsche Telekom AG.
Documents
Announcement of Share Repurchase (PDF, 53 KB)
Share Repurchase Final Report (PDF, 51 KB)
|Date
|Number of shares acquired
|Percentage of share capital
| Average
price per share in euros
|Total price in euros
|PDF download of individual transactions
|Total
|950,000
|0.021%
|15.57
|14,787,413
|09/30/2015
|90,000
|0.002%
|15.88
|1,429,314
|Download (PDF, 53 KB)
|10/01/2015
|860,000
|0.019%
|15.54
|13,358,099
|Download (PDF, 447 KB)
Last updated: 10/02/2015