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Share Repurchase 2015

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On  09/29/2015, the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, ISIN DE0005557508, resolved to acquire 950,000 shares of Deutsche Telekom AG through the stock exchange, representing approximately 0.021% of the share capital of Deutsche Telekom AG.

Documents
Announcement of Share Repurchase (PDF, 53 KB)
Share Repurchase Final Report (PDF, 51 KB)

 

DateNumber of shares acquiredPercentage of share capital Average
price per share in euros 		Total price in eurosPDF download of individual transactions
Total950,0000.021%15.57 14,787,413 
09/30/201590,0000.002%15.881,429,314Download (PDF, 53 KB)
10/01/2015860,0000.019%15.5413,358,099Download (PDF, 447 KB)

 

Last updated: 10/02/2015