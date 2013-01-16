Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG resolves to repurchase shares in connection with the Share Matching Plan.

On 12/18/2012, the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, ISIN DE0005557508, resolved to acquire 268,295 shares of Deutsche Telekom AG, representing approximately 0.0062% of Deutsche Telekom AG's share capital, through the stock exchange under the conditions and for the purposes set out below.

Documents

Announcement of Share Repurchase (PDF, 69 KB)

Share Repurchase Final Report (PDF, 255 KB)





Last updated: January 16, 2013