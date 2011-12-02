The Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG resolves to conduct share repurchases for one or more purposes permitted under the authorization adopted under agenda item 7 at the Annual General Meeting on May 12, 2011.

In accordance with §§ Sections 14(2) and 20a(3) of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG), in conjunction with Article 4(4) of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 2273/2003 of December 22, 2003, we disclose the following information on the individual transactions:

Date Number of shares acquired Percentage of share capital Average price per share in euros Total price in euros PDF download of individual transactions Total 315,929 0.0073% 9.033027 2,761,863.32 06/06/2011 109,558 0.0025% 9.982608 1,093,674.57 Download (PDF, 39 KB) 09/23/2011 206,371 0.0048% 8.083446 1,668,188.72 Download (PDF, 14 KB)

Last updated: September 23, 2011