Deutsche Telekom AG completed the share repurchase program resolved by the Board of Management on 07/27/2010 on 12/03/2010. The shares were to be acquired on the stock exchange for a total purchase price of up to EUR 400 million (excluding ancillary costs) for the purpose of reducing share capital through cancellation. The basis for this was the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 05/03/2010 (agenda item 8). This share repurchase forms part of Deutsche Telekom's distribution policy.

A total of around 40 million shares, with a pro rata amount of share capital attributable to them of around EUR 102.40 million, were repurchased on the stock exchange. This corresponds to approximately 0.9 percent of share capital. The shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 9.9998. The total repurchase value amounts to around EUR 400 million.

On August 6, 2010, details of the program were announced pursuant to Article 4(2) of Regulation (EC) No. 2273/2003.

Announcement pursuant to Article 4(2) of Regulation (EC) No. 2273/2003 dated August 6, 2010 (PDF, 61 KB)

We hereby disclose the following information on the individual transactions pursuant to §§ Sections 14(2) and 20a(3) WpHG in conjunction with Article 4(4) of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 2273/2003 of December 22, 2003:

Last updated: 12/06/2010